New command master chief considers Fallon home

Naval Air Station Fallon’s new command master chief considers the Lahontan Valley home because of her previous assignments to the installation.

With Fallon being her final assignment, Monica Kuhl and her family have found the Oasis of Nevada to their liking. Kuhl, who grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming, finds similarities between her hometown and Fallon which have been on opposite ends of a 25-year career.

“I volunteered to come here. I enjoy Fallon,” she said. “I’ve come here with the squadrons on numerous times.”

Kuhl, who reported to Fallon on Oct. 30, said she enjoys the people, the community and the small-town feel the area provides. “That’s really what sold it to me … the community,” she added.

Not only is Fallon part of the western way of life but so too is Cheyenne, a state capital about the same size as Carson City with 65,000 residents.

After graduating from Cheyenne’s East High School almost 25 years ago, she enlisted in the Navy and has seen the world. At first, though, she saw the Navy as a way to serve her country and receive an education. “That was important to me, and the reason I joined,” Kuhl said of the educational opportunities.

Through the University of Maryland Global Campus, Kuhl earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication with a minor in journalism. She eventually earned a master’s degree in mass communications.

During her military career, Kuhl said the Navy has taken care of her by also providing medical and dental benefits and a steady, reliable paycheck. Traveling has also been part of Kuhl’s career. “I’ve enjoyed it for the travel all over the world,” Kuhl said, listing more than 20 countries she’s visited.

For Kuhl and the other men and women who enlist, she said the sailors have the opportunity to take care of their country and families. “We provide the freedoms for them,” she said.

Kuhl spent time in Iraq and then in Germany at a military hospital, where her section tracked the movement of injured Marines who were medically transported from Southwest Asia to a U.S. Army facility. Living in Europe allowed her to travel, and Kuhl said she loves the history of the continent. On her bucket list is visiting London. She’s also had the opportunity to travel to Japan, Dubai and Bahrain, and she wants to visit Cuba, where the Navy has an installation at Guantanamo Bay.

Now, as the command master chief and top enlisted sailor for NAS Fallon, Kuhl said she’s here for the sailors. Kuhl said she wants to take care of the sailors and ensure they have everything they need to be successful in their jobs and training.

Although her assignment doesn’t include the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center, she works with NAWDC’s command master chief when there’s a problem with meals or living quarter issues.

Her awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (four awards), Good Conduct Medal (seven awards), the Presidential Unit Citation and campaign and service awards.

When she’s at home, though, she enjoys the country life of the Lahontan Valley, and her family has raised chickens and turkeys. Kuhl said she was around animals when growing up in Wyoming. The Fallon weather is also to her liking, and she said it’s definitely not as cold as Cheyenne, especially in the winter months.

Not only is Kuhl committed to her assignment at NAS Fallon, but she’s excited to be part of the local community. “One of my goals is to be involved,” she added.