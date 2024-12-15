New Bar Alert: Curse of Cane serves sass and ingenuity

From the masterminds and mixologists behind Death & Taxes and Amari comes Curse of Cane, a fun and funky bar that doesn’t shy away from making a splash.

The pink and green-hued walls are very of the moment—although we don’t imagine the “Wicked” wink was intentional—and that’s just the start of the fun and trendy space. The majority of the business is made up of one giant white and wood-paneled bar in the center where arched wall cutouts are used to store an impressive number of bottles to make the cheeky drinks on the menu.

With names like Girls Just Want to Have Rum… & Coke and BDE Tiny Umbrella, it’s clear whoever named the collection of cocktails was making some tongue-in-cheek references. And much like the hip-hop that poured from the speakers the second we stepped inside, many of the drinks are also named after big moments in music with monikers like The Ghost of Biggie (a twist on the Old Fashioned), Ms. New Booty (with flavors of guava and orange blossom) and Nothing But a “T” Thing (made with coconut milk Thai tea).

A few small tables sit around the edges of the bar—no stools here—so it’s obvious the emphasis is on standing around and mingling while you sip.

We can’t even write the names of some of the cocktails on the list, including one that plays with alliteration and promises to be Freaking Fabulous (only it doesn’t say freaking). All of the drink descriptions are vague, giving off the overall vibe of the drinks instead of the exact ingredients. We’d share some with you but many are too naughty to print. Reading through the menu is, in our opinion, part of the experience.

While the cocktail list is impressive, it’s not exactly sober-friendly. While you can order up something simple minus the alcohol, there are no mocktails to be had. Some of the drinks are made in batches so they cannot be altered.

I personally ordered the Girls Just Want to Have Rum… & Coke, which is essentially an elevated rum and Coke served with a Luxardo cherry set atop a peculiar ice cube.

A caramelized banana Manhattan dubbed Dis Shit Bananas is especially fun, served with a slice of toasted banana on a dice-adorned toothpick.

The menu promises to change with plenty of new concoctions keeping it fresh. And while the space is still new, opened this fall, it’s already embracing constant cocktail innovation. One way to stay in the know on what they are serving is to follow the bar on Instagram @curseofcane where drinks are routinely featured as well as details on when they are open, which is typically Thursday-Saturday from 5-11 p.m. but is subject to change.

Location: 809 S. Center Street

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/curseofcane/?hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/curseofcane