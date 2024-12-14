Nevadans encouraged to look at health care options during open enrollment

By Alex Gonzalez, Public News Service

Nevadans have until Dec. 31 to shop for health coverage through the Affordable Care Act open enrollment period.

Katie Charleson with the state’s online insurance marketplace, Nevada Health Link, said if people enroll by the end of the year, their coverage will start Jan. 1. If Nevadans are unable to meet the deadline and enroll between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, their coverage will begin Feb. 1.

Charleson added eligible Nevadans will be able to continue to save thousands of dollars on health care because of the Inflation Reduction Act’s enhanced premium tax credits. Nearly 97,000 Nevadans are currently enrolled in health insurance through Nevada Health Link.

“Time to get enrolled is now,” Charleson urged. “Open enrollment is happening now through January 15. Check us out. It’s a lot more affordable than it has been in the past. Extended subsidies are still happening.”

Charleson pointed out subsidized plans are ideal for those who do not qualify for Medicare or Medicaid benefits, do not have employer-sponsored coverage or are independent contractors. She added those under DACA, asylum-seekers and other noncitizens with work authorization permits may also qualify.

Nevada Health Link is not considered a public charge, which means all personal information is protected and will not be shared with law enforcement. The program has assisters, offering free help in multiple languages over the phone, online or in-person.

Dr. Jeffrey Reynoso, Region 9 director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said approximately 86% of Nevadans currently covered are paying an average of $3.50 a day for coverage. He contended the small expense is worth the peace of mind it can bring Nevada families.

“When you really think about it, I know for me, that is less than my cup of coffee this morning,” Reynoso noted. “Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration and the Inflation Reduction Act, the financial help still exists for all of you in 2025 but the clock is ticking to get covered and take advantage.”

If Congress does not take action to extend the savings, an estimated nine in 10 Nevadans who obtained coverage through Nevada Health Link will see their premiums increase by $700 per year, according to a report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.