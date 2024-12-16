Nevada defeats Texas Southern Tigers at Lawlor (photos)

Xavier DuSell scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, canning five of seven threes, and the Wolf Pack shot 62 percent as a team en route to a 55-point first half, defeating the Texas Southern Tigers 105-73 at Lawlor Events Center on Saturday night.

The Pack (8-3, 0-0 MW) completed its nonconference schedule against an undersized Texas Southern team (2-8) and took full advantage of the opportunity to boost their confidence heading into league play next Saturday when they host Colorado State.

Justinn McBride elevates inside as Nevada finishes their non-conference slate with a dominating 105-73 victory over Texas Southern at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, NV on December 14, 2024 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)

DuSell and Nick Davidson (21 points on 7-of-10 shooting) hit three-pointers on their opening shots of the game and Davidson added a layup to stake the Wolf Pack to an early 8-0 lead.

The Pack gave up little in the way of space and open looks on defense and extended their lead on DuSell’s fifth make from deep to 12 points at 21-9 with 12:30 left.

But the Tigers found some measure of footing and began using their smaller size and quickness, along with taking advantage of four Nevada turnovers, to chip away and keep the Wolf Pack within reach at 29-24 with 7:08 left in the half.

Nevada settled down the rest of the half, finishing on a 16-5 run.

Point guard Kobe Sanders (18 points on 5-of-9 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the line) completed the bulge, converting a bucket on a hard foul in the paint and sinking the free throw with 0.1 seconds left in the half for a commanding 55-31 advantage at the break.

Head coach Steve Alford put his starters on the floor to begin the second half and they picked up right where they left off. Nevada shot 7 of 12 from the field and forged a 74-52 advantage before the entire lineup took a seat in favor of the bench with 13:47 left in the game.

The bench—Bailey and McBride at wing, Foster and Rolison at guard, and Hymes in the middle—held serve for the next four minutes before Alford began reinserting his starters with the Pack up 79-58.

Nevada cruised the rest of the way as 10 Nevada players saw at least 12 minutes of game action with four scoring in double figures.

Next up: The Pack begins conference play at home vs. Colorado State on Dec. 21 at 2 p.m.

Notes

Nevada set several season-high marks in the win:

Field goals made: 36

Field goal attempts: 60

Three-point field goal attempts: 36

Free throw percentage: 88.2%

Assists: 29

Nevada also set a program high-water mark for three-point field goals made in a game with 18.

Justin McBride had a perfect offensive night, going 4 of 4 from the field and 1 of 1 from the line for nine points.

The 105 points marked the third time Nevada eclipsed the 100-point mark under Steve Alford. The Pack is 3-0 in those games.