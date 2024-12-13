NDOT contributes $280,000 for South Reno horse fencing

As part of the ongoing issues with wild horses in south Reno, which has led to a number of face offs between horse advocates, the council and developers, Reno City Council on Wednesday approved an agreement between the city and Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) for the city to install wildlife fencing along Geiger Grade.

NDOT, in turn, will reimburse the city for $280,000.

According to John Flansberg, regional infrastructure administrator, the city held three workshops in 2022 with the public to discuss vehicle-horse accidents and other safety issues in South Reno.

One action that came out of those workshops was the development of a wildlife safety management plan, which recommended an alignment for fencing along the interface of the Virginia Range and the City of Reno.

Council then set aside $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the design and construction of what became the Horse Protection Project North Phase. That portion of the project is nearly complete and cost $457,188.70.

Council also approved $315,000 from the 2024 contingency fund to design and construct the South Phase of the project, which will extend the barrier south to Toll Road and west to Old Highway 395, which includes crossing Geiger Grade.

The entirety of the fence and installation is estimated to cost $1.225 million.

Council member Naomi Duerr, who has spurred this project since the beginning, said she is excited that NDOT is becoming a participant with the project. “This is a great win for the city and really shows how we can partner with others.”

Wild Horse Connection, which contracts with the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) to manage the Virginia Range horses, donated $15,000 to the city on Dec. 4 to support the project’s south phase.

Duerr said she is planning to ask the NDA, who technically has jurisdiction over the horses, to contribute funding for the projects soon. She said the city will also look into asking the Regional Transportation Commission and Washoe County to contribute as well.

Council approved the agreement, and also directed the city manager to award a fencing contract for $660,000 “in accordance with competitive bidding laws.” There was not a specific company brought forward to be awarded the contract however.