Millions in Nevada taxpayer dollars support for-profit charter school management organizations, raising oversight concerns

Charter schools have become a hotly debated topic in Nevada and throughout the nation as the line between public and private schools begins to blur. Several public charter schools have popped up within the Washoe County School District in recent years. They are open to students for free and are funded with Nevada taxpayer dollars.

However, exactly how public funds for charter schools are being used—and where they are going—is raising questions. Public charter schools are funded using the same per-pupil funding as public schools. Unlike public school districts, however, a large number of charter schools are outsourcing parts of their operations—everything from administration to teaching—to outside, for-profit management organizations called Educational Management Organizations (EMOs).

It’s become such a concern that the Washoe County School District wants the legislature to stop EMOs from operating in the county.

In documents submitted by the state charter schools to the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority (SPCSA), nearly $25.5 million in taxpayer dollars are going to EMOs each year.

Supporters praise charter schools’ offerings

Proponents of charter schools, both parents and teachers, say they provide better education, smaller class sizes, more opportunities for students and additional safety. For example, charter schools in Reno offer an array of electives not typically offered at traditional schools, such as yoga, film studies, publishing, public speaking, wilderness survival and ballet.

Some schools are subject-specific, such as the Coral Academy of Sciences, the Mariposa Language and Learning Academy and the Honors Academy of Literature. Students in the building trades program at ACE Charter High School, a WCSD-managed charter school, stand in front of the house they built on Hombre Way. Image: ACE

According to the Pew Research Center, about 7% of public school students nationwide attend charter schools, and enrollment in them is increasing annually while traditional public school enrollment has declined. Their enrollment is often more racially and ethnically diverse than other public schools, and often they serve more students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

“Nevada currently has around 80 charter school campuses serving approximately 62,000 students, or about 13% of the state’s K-12 population,” said Carolyn Kesser with the Las Vegas Global Alliance, an economic development organization. “What distinguishes charter schools is their freedom to approach education with innovative curriculum and teaching methods. Most charter schools are mission-focused, concentrating on science and technology, distance education, or career and vocational studies.”

“they can basically subsidize massive real estate portfolios across the country.”

Kesser further said charter schools outperform public schools. Students at charter schools and magnet schools—public schools that offer specialized instruction within a district—tend to score higher on standardized tests than students at nearby district schools. For example, the top three schools that have been awarded the College Success Award in Washoe County, according to Great Schools, a nonprofit that ranks schools, are TMCC Magnet High School, Academy of Art Careers and Technology and Coral Academy High School.

Education Week in 2023 reported on a study released by the Center for Research on Education Outcomes (CREDO) showing that, over two decades, students enrolled in charter schools showed greater academic gains than their peers at traditional public schools. That data holds true in Nevada, where schools under the purview of the SPCSA have a higher average graduation rate and higher math and English proficiency rates than Washoe County School District.

Some critical of for-profit management

Critics argue that charter schools benefit from public funds while creating equity concerns and excessive profit for their EMOs. Some EMOs provide simple administration, such as websites, bookkeeping or marketing, while other EMOs provide everything from facilities to teachers and instructional materials. Meanwhile, critics point to issues such as the lack of transportation, which can limit access for lower-income families, and the perception that some charter schools discourage enrollment of students with behavioral or special education needs.

The CREDO research showed full-time online charter schools largely failed students, and “Charter schools are also failing to serve special education students, a group that has historically been underserved by the public school system as a whole.”

In Nevada, about one third operate with a for-profit EMO. Florida-based Academica is considered one of Nevada’s most prominent EMOs with 25 schools in the Silver State. There are four charter schools operating in Washoe County that use EMOs: Doral Academy, Pinecrest Academy, Mater Academy and the online school Nevada Connections Academy. All but the Nevada Connections Academy is an Academica school.

“Education Management Companies typically take over small independently operated non-profit schools or find non-profit agencies to start-up charter schools that will then be fully operated by the larger corporations,” said Jan Resseger with the National Education Policy Center at the University of Colorado.

The Network for Public Education, which is against using public funds for private schools, issued a report in 2023 called “Chartered For Profit II: Pandemic Profiteering.” The organization found that Nevada is considered a “friendly” state for for-profit EMOs.

“They’re paying their real estate back with taxpayer money, meaning they can basically subsidize massive real estate portfolios across the country.”

“Due primarily to its loose laws and the expansion of Academica, Nevada is fast becoming one of the leading for-profit-run states for charter school management. We located 31 Academica schools or campuses in the state,” according to the organization’s website highlighting for-profit companies running charter schools around the county. “The Nevada state legislature’s refusal to deal with the charter sector’s courting of more advantaged students who are less expensive to educate likely makes it financially appealing for the nation’s largest chain.”

SPCSA Executive Director Melissa Mackedon said in Nevada, charter schools under the SPCSA’s authority are independently managed by their boards of directors and only pay Academica Nevada for contracted services.

Recent state legislation requires that each school that has an EMO provide a biennial report in even years of exactly how much is being paid to these for-profit corporations. Across the nation, there are a few large-scale for-profit EMOs funded by state dollars, including Academica. In addition to Doral, Pinecrest and Mater Academies, Academica also serves as the EMO for Somerset Academies in Clark County.

While Academica Nevada is registered in the Silver State, it is a subsidiary of the much larger parent company based in Miami, Florida: Academica.

“Because EMO Academica puts a nonprofit in between itself and its schools, the control of the for-profit is not as clear,” according to the Network for Public Education’s report. “However, while Academica may have its non-profit-related subsidiaries control the educational program, the rest of the school’s operations and funds are controlled by the for-profit.”

According to the documents submitted to Nevada’s charter school authority from the schools for the end of 2024 reporting, of the nearly $25.5 million in taxpayer dollars going to EMOs each year, $12 million are paid to Academica alone.

Critics claim companies like Academica generate significant profit through taxpayer-funded schools.

“Academica is a controversial figure in Florida education, since critics argue the company and others like it are profiting off of taxpayers,” South Florida’s NPR affiliate, WLRN, reported in 2019.

‘Sweetheart real estate deals’

Academica’s opponents said there is a real estate aspect attached to the EMOs. For example, a charter school might rent out any type of building to house their school or share spaces with other entities. They may even build their own facilities using donations or bonds, much like public schools. Coral Academy has opened several new schools in northern Nevada using public financing opportunities and repurposing existing buildings, including a former bank and a former 24-Hour Fitness.

In many Academica operations across the country, the EMO uses a real estate corporation to purchase or build school facilities, then leases them to the school for a profit, with lease payments made using taxpayer dollars. In Nevada, real estate corporation Stephanie Development, which is owned by Academica’s owner Fernando Zulueta and Academica Nevada manager Robert Howell, owns the Academica Nevada administration office.

Melissa Mackedon, executive director of Nevada’s State Public Charter School Authority and founder and CEO of Oasis Academy Public Charter School in Fallon, Nevada.

SPCSA’s Mackedon said in Nevada, Stephanie Development does not own the school buildings and facilities in which Academica schools operate. While the schools collectively are paying over a million dollars in “rent” to Stephanie Development, according to their end-of-year reports, those payments are actually covering rent for the Academica Nevada EMO administration office owned by Stephanie Development in Las Vegas.

According to Mackedon, Academica Nevada leases the building from Stephanie Development, and then divides up the cost of the rent for the management offices between the schools it serves, based on how many students each school serves.

When asked if anyone checks up on whether these offices are rented at market rate, or if Stephanie Development could be charging far above the norm for the facilities, Mackedon said no.

“Just in the same way … a school pays their attorney’s fees, not all of the money is going directly into the attorney’s pocket,” Mackedon said. “Some of it is going into the overhead of their building and it’s the same principle here.”

Mackedon said it wouldn’t behoove Academica to have expensive rent because then they make less money. Academica Nevada’s primary location is 6630 Surrey St., a Las Vegas building purchased in 2016 for $2.2 million. The property consists of a warehouse-style building on 1.21 acres with around 40 parking spots. The property is surrounded by other warehouses, vacant lots and an apartment building. According to the year-end reports, Academica employs 73 full time staff members, though a look at their employees listed online shows many live elsewhere in the state. Academica Nevada, whose building is pictured here, is the biggest EMO in the state. (Photo: Hugh Jackson/Nevada Current)

Nevada law requires the SPCSA to post on its website the amount of money received by an EMO and its expenses, data it collects annually from EMOs through a revenue and expenditure report. Based on the reports from the EMOs, of the $12 million paid to Academica in the 2024 fiscal year, $1.4 million was used to pay rent, presumably for this Las Vegas office space.

Each EMO filing lists the contract start date with Stephanie Development as 2017. Since then there have been changes in levels of per pupil funding, the number of schools under Academica’s purview and the fees it charges, but if this amount had been collected each year since 2017, that would account for nearly $8.6 million in rent alone.

According to Calen Evans, president of the Washoe Education Association, this is the “big money maker” when it comes to EMOs.

“What happens is the charter management is servicing schools at the back end, but across the country. What these EMOs do is they either purchase or build the building, then subsidize it by leasing it out to an organization or charter that they are already making money from,” Evans said. “They’re paying their real estate back with taxpayer money, meaning they can basically subsidize massive real estate portfolios across the country.”

However, in Nevada, Mackedon said the schools typically own their own buildings. While in some cases Academica Nevada may have owned the building at the outset, their intention is to have the schools own their own facilities as quickly as possible, she said.

That doesn’t mean that the charter schools are held to the same standards as traditional school district facilities, though. The Nevada Current in June reported that charter schools are exempt from prevailing wage requirements for construction labor, which is required for district-owned schools.

When it comes to contracting, a prevailing wage means the hourly wage, benefits and overtime are paid to the majority of workers within the region. It is sometimes referred to as the union wage. Requiring prevailing wage ensures high quality workers, but those workers also cost more to hire. By not requiring charters to use prevailing wage, it opens up the list of potential contractors for a project—which typically means they can pay far less than a traditional school district.

A recent Nevada Supreme Court decision supported the legality of not requiring prevailing wages for constructing charter schools. The case was related to a parking garage in Sparks. The Nevada Labor Commissioner said the developer, which got the garage from the City of Sparks, must pay prevailing wages for work on the structure. The Nevada Supreme Court disagreed by saying, “The plain language of [state law] did not require the application of the prevailing-wage provisions to this agreement between the [City of Sparks Redevelopment Agency] and the developer.”

The Nevada Current reported that this case is being used by charter schools—Academica in particular—to avoid paying prevailing wages on facility construction. Charter schools that lease privately owned space, or that are housed in buildings built by private, for-profit companies, are exempt from paying prevailing wages on construction projects, something confirmed by the state’s Charter School Authority. Charter school Coral Academy retrofitted a former bank building in south Reno to accommodate 400 high school students. In 2021 the school retrofitted a former 24-Hour Fitness next door to serve as a elementary and middle school. Image: Coral Academy

“In order to obtain a facility to open a charter school, most Nevada charter schools find it necessary to enter into rental or lease agreements with a private property owner, who constructs and owns the facility, and then rents the facility to the school on a standard, long-term facility lease,” Academica Nevada Chief Operating Officer Ryan Reeves said in a lengthy statement to the Current. “Since these are private dollars, developing private property, with the school having a standard lease agreement … there is no applicable law requiring the payment of prevailing wage on the construction. The selection of contractors is the purview of the private developer of the property.”

Evans said because charter school buildings and land aren’t owned by taxpayers, there isn’t the same amount of oversight—or ownership—that a district would have.

“They’re owned by a corporation with a CEO,” he added. “The owner of Academica started the company so he could increase the value of the homes he was building [in Florida] by putting a school in the middle of them to increase the property value. They figured out they can have the taxpayers pay for this building because they could rent it out as a public school. It’s shady.” $100m Nevada Facilities Fund a ‘watershed moment’ for charter schools, leaders say

The Network for Public Education called this a “sweetheart real estate deal.”

“One of the many advantages of sweeps contracts is the ability to control the building lease,” the organization’s report notes. “When we began our investigations into chartering for profit, we were told that ‘the real money’ is made in real estate. The five biggest for-profit management companies—Academica, National Heritage Academy, Charter Schools USA, ACCEL and Leona—have related real estate corporations with contracts that put the EMO in charge of lease relationships.”

Some argue that the conflict comes from Academica being able to set its own rent prices, which it then uses taxpayer dollars to fund.

“They’re holding Academica’s feet to the fire.”

The Washington Post in 2019 reported that Academica profited from its own real estate.

“Many of the charter schools paid rents well above expected rates. Academica not only benefited from renting real estate it owned, it also sold payroll, employer services, construction services, equipment leasing and school services to the schools,” a Washington Post education writer posted in 2019.

While Academica Nevada may not be making the same rent profits other Academica operations throughout the county are that have schools pay them directly for renting their own facilities, that doesn’t mean they aren’t making rent money from the charters.

For fiscal year 2024, Stephanie Development charged its charters a total of $1.4 million in rent for its Las Vegas office. School FY24 Rent for Las Vegas Academica office Somerset Academy of Las Vegas $407,385 CIVICA Nevada $38,873 Pinecrest Academy of Northern Nevada $43,804 SLAM Academy of Nevada $79,294 Mater Academy of Nevada $190,020 Doral Academy of Nevada $275,053 Doral Academy of Northern Nevada $43,419 Pinecrest Academy of Nevada $326,808 Mater Academy of Northern Nevada $21,388 Young Women’s Leadership Academy $6,286 Total for FY24 $1,432,330

While Mackedon said she believes the EMO would keep their rent prices market rate, a look at the commercial real estate in the area shows that may not be the case. Nearby warehouses typically rent for $0.95 sf per month on average. On the higher end of the scale, one comparable warehouse similar to Academica’s building leases for $1.15 SF/month, or $19,040 per month/$228,000 each year.

Academica’s office space, however, is “renting” for around $6.15 per square foot, just shy of $120,000 per month. As of Monday, Nov. 25, the Academica office building has been put on the market for just over $5 million.

Mackedon said it’s “common practice in the business community for an affiliate company to hold property in another name because of liability,” but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the action is shady or nefarious.

She added that the state-required revenue and expenditure reports, which provide a breakdown of charges by the EMO, are more transparent and allow the public to trace where the money is going.

“EMOs are the only type of for-profit company in education that has this level of oversight,” Mackedon said. “There’s not another for-profit company that you can go look at a report and say, this much went to salaries, this much went to benefits, this much went to retirement, this much went to, you know, facilities, and this much went to their bottom line profit.

“If you look at like Washoe County school districts, like one of their most recent meetings, they approved $17 million to go to private companies for profit companies,” she added. “There’s no oversight of those companies. We don’t know, at the end of the day, how much did company A, B or C make? How much of this $17 million that we just gave of taxpayer dollars, how much of it went to salaries? How much of it went to benefits?”

Are EMOs worth the cost?

While there are a number of arguments against EMOs, some say when it comes to accounting they have demonstrated value. Some charter schools without EMOs have been found to have significant issues in how they’re keeping track of their funding.

In a 2023 financial audit of Coral Academy of Science, Reno, for example, auditors found several problems. Balances were not reconciled or recorded properly, lease assets were inaccurately reported, grant money was not used for approved expenses, and cash account balances were inappropriately written off to expenses.

A look at the audits for the schools under Academica’s purview shows that they are not immune from these accounting mishaps—despite paying the Academica EMO for specialized accounting support. Within the audit of the local Doral charter, a number of issues were reported with how the school, through Academica Nevada, was reporting its financials. For example, they:

Overstated how much they were contributing to PERS by $287,400.

Understated general fund revenue by $176,000.

Were out of balance with school and foundation funds by $71,200.

Such discrepancies were found on many of the audits of Academica’s schools. In addition, the total amount paid to Academica by the charters resulted in a surplus of $590,293. It was not clear from the reporting what happened to this surplus.

When asked who is in charge of making sure that these discrepancies are corrected, Mackedon said it was her team at the state’s Charter School Authority.

She said the Academica schools “absolutely did have some audit findings, it’s just facts,” but they’ve “taken steps to fix the issues,” and have hired more accountants to work for them.

Mackedon said, ultimately, the responsibility falls to each charter school board to stay on top of their EMO. She said if the schools believe the EMO is not the best fit for the school, they have the power to fire them and choose a new EMO, or hire personnel to manage the schools themselves.

“[The boards] know about it,” she added, referring to the issues with accounting. “They have expectations that it’s being fixed. They’re holding Academica’s feet to the fire.”

Mackedon also said Academica is “still by far the cheapest EMO in the state of Nevada,” but if a school’s board of directors isn’t happy with the services an EMO provides, they can fire the company and either set up their own administration or hire a different EMO.

Charter schools are expanding

In southern Nevada, charter school regulation has become more complex. Earlier this year, the Clark County School District stopped sponsoring charter schools in its district. Until this year, charter schools within Nevada were only able to be sponsored by school districts, colleges or the State Public Charter School Authority (SPCSA).

As of June 2024, the Nevada Department of Education approved the cities of Henderson and North Las Vegas to become the first charter school authorizers of their kind. During the last legislative session, Gov. Joe Lombardo’s $11.2 billion education bill, which increased per-pupil funding and teacher pay, also allowed municipalities to manage charters on their own.

One of Lombardo’s main campaign platforms was expanding school choice, and he specifically touted the benefits of charter schools. In October 2023, Lombardo announced a $100 million revolving loan fund created to expand access to charter schools in underserved communities. With this new fund, it was predicted to create an additional 7,500 charter school seats for children who identify as people of color and/or qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

At this time, Washoe County School District manages all of the county’s public charters, but issues have flared up regarding the district’s priorities versus the charter schools’ priorities. WCSD officials, for example, were strongly opposed to Mater Academy building a new school in the North Valleys. Among concerns was that Mater would be competing with nearby WCSD schools. School board meeting: Charter school receives expansion loan against WCSD superintendent’s recommendation

Mater Academy is an Academica school. In August, following a contentious meeting of the Reno City Council, a new Mater Academy building was approved to be built in the North Valleys over the protests of WCSD officials and many residents opposed to charter schools in general. The reason? Mater Academy proposed building its new school in close proximity to a district school with the two properties sharing a fence line.

During the first appeal hearing, WCSD Chief Operating Officer Adam Searcy said that the proposed project for the new Mater Academy building was “deeply flawed.” He said the process did not include public hearings and school officials appeared to be intentionally keeping much of the project secret, refusing to provide the district with basic information about the project.

The project received multiple failing grades in its traffic study, a standard that would not be acceptable for a traditional district school, Searcy said.

During that meeting, Academica Nevada’s Reeves said Academica is not an out-of-state corporation focused on profiting from schools. He told the Reno City Council that Academica charges less than 5% in per pupil funding to provide legal counsel, accountants and facility experts, something that all school districts provide.

While Reeves is correct that bookkeeping, internet, tech support, payroll and other administration components of a school are provided within the EMO budget, the issue comes back again to how much individual schools pay to their parent EMOs: Within the budgets provided, rent costs are always the second highest itemized cost, typically only about $100-$200 less than the costs paid to Academica management.

For comparison, WCSD spends about 24% of its budget on central services—administration, accounting, human resources and information technology—and operations, such as school police, buses, custodians and utilities.

It could be argued that, if it weren’t for Academica’s real-estate investments through Stephanie Development, it’s possible these schools might have never been built in the first place. While the district has been building and renovating a number of schools in the last few years, that is only because voters approved WC-1 in 2016, a half-cent sales tax increase specifically to fund school facilities. This came about because, prior to the sales tax increase, per-pupil funding was not enough alone to fund even renovations for schools, let alone entirely new ones. Guests toured the new Procter R. Hug High School during the “Topping Out” ceremony on Feb. 26, 2021. WCSD would not have been able to build a new high school and repurposed the old Hug High School without funding from WC-1 passed in 2016. Image: Isaac Hoops / This Is Reno

While the EMOs may be ruffling feathers by taking students from traditional district schools, they are also alleviating overcrowding at schools. The question some are asking: Does the cost really have to be millions in public dollars going to Florida?

Academica Nevada did not respond to a request for an interview for this report.

School district seeks to discontinue EMOs

Eliminating EMOs is something the Washoe County School District wants to pursue in the 2025 Nevada legislative session. According to WCSD’s hired consultant, Dylan Shaver, “creative interpretations” of rules at the state level have allowed public dollars to go into a charter school framework that does not have enough transparency or oversight, with no accountability to taxpayers, especially when it comes to for-profit EMOs and “franchise corporate school brands.”

“As the sponsor of 11 of Washoe County’s 17 current charter schools, WCSD has been, and continues to be, very supportive of charter schools, [which are not] affiliated with for-profit EMOs and corporate franchises,” Shaver said. “However, there are structural and legislative constraints forcing true, traditional public school and charter schools into conflict over limited State resources.”

Shaver said the issue lies in the fact that charter schools are allowed to operate under a different set of rules than public schools, such as not being required to staff fully certified teachers and the ability to disenroll certain students. He said the district has no intention of “walking away” from sponsoring charter schools; instead, it intends to tighten up regulations on charters within the state.

The legislative plan in its current form seeks to discontinue the use of for-profit educational management organizations and ensure that opportunities from charter schools are available to all students.

During the upcoming legislative session, the district plans to ask legislators to ensure charter schools follow consistent rules, standards and oversight that demand the protection of public resources.

If six charter schools in Washoe County (and even more statewide) are forced to cancel their contracts with their EMOs–mostly, Academica–the consequences for the schools themselves remain uncertain.

By design, the schools do not typically have the space for full administrative offices, and it’s not known if they would be able to contract with the district for these services which include everything from administration, to accounting, marketing, and many others in between. But what is known is that, given its reach nationwide, Academica and other EMOs do not appear to be in jeopardy of shuttering its doors any time soon, even if they end up being kicked out of the Silver State.

