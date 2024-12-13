Livestock producers urged to prepare for disease outbreak

University of Nevada, Reno Extension is urging Nevada livestock producers to strengthen their biosecurity measures in light of recent disease outbreaks and the potential threat of foot-and-mouth disease. The call to action follows a new federal order issued Dec. 6 by the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The order requires increased testing and surveillance for the H5N1 variant of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in U.S. dairy herds.

“We can’t stress enough how crucial it is for our state’s producers to be ready for livestock disease outbreaks, including the current virus affecting dairy cows, foot-and-mouth disease, and other foreign animal diseases,” said UNR Extension Specialist Tracy Shane.

The recent H5N1 outbreak in dairy cows across 16 states, including Nevada, highlighted a need for enhanced biosecurity protocols. While Nevada livestock producers already practice routine biosecurity, the new federal orders require infected herds to implement stricter measures. These include movement controls, contact tracing and additional testing.

Extension specialists Shane and Gary McCuin, who are trained in enhanced biosecurity planning, are helping producers prepare for potential outbreaks.

“We can provide technical assistance, speed up the learning process and get more plans into review with the Department of Agriculture,” McCuin said.

Nevada Department of Agriculture Director J.J. Goicoechea emphasized the importance of planning ahead. “During a foreign animal disease outbreak, those with enhanced plans and accurate records will be released for movement first,” he said.

Extension is hosting workshops and setting up booths at events to provide producers with information and assistance. They’re also working to coordinate efforts among state, county, and local emergency response agencies.

For more information, ccontact Shane at [email protected] or 775-934-5646, and McCuin at [email protected] or 775-237-6134.

Source: UNR