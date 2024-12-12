It’s showtime! for ‘Beetlejuice’ at the Pioneer Center

By Owen Bryant

If you haven’t heard, The Ghost with the Most is back from the dead and on tour, stopping this week at the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts. The Broadway Comes to Reno series brings “Beetlejuice” the musical to the stage in a raucous, rollicking good time, guaranteed to exorcise your spirits.

Beloved by many children of the ‘80s and ‘90s, “Beetlejuice” was originally brought to life on the big screen by director Tim Burton and Michael Keaton in the titular role. It’s the story of a recently deceased couple, the dowdy and unassuming Maitlands, who get caught up in the bureaucracy of the afterlife and the predatory Beetlejuice whose goal is to gain access to the world of the living and wreak havoc in the lives of the new owners of the Maitlands’ home.

The musical retains the same basic plot points, but audiences may be pleasantly surprised at the deviations from the original material. In this version, Beetlejuice (Marc Ginsburg) is much less sinister than in the film, allowing him the sympathy he craves for his plight. All he wants is to be alive again and not so lonely. He befriends gothic teen girl Lydia (Madison Mosley) and their relationship mirrors the quirky comradery they share in the animated series that came right after the film. The end result is a more light-hearted, comedic approach with a fresh reimagining of a familiar story.

While the film focuses mostly on the Maitlands, the stage version places Lydia and Beetlejuice in the center of the action. One lonely demon dying to live, and one lonely teenager wishing to die so she can see her dead mother again. Lydia and Beetlejuice work together to scare her family out of the Maitlands’ house and make it their own, while Adam and Barbara Maitland (Will Burton, Megan McGinnis) do their best to protect Lydia and reclaim their home.

Some of the story and characterizations may be new, but there are enough familiar lines and scenes to preserve the original spirit. Yes, the infamous “Day-O” possession scene is still a highlight in this version!

Aside from the two quintessential Harry Belafonte songs bringing each act to a close, the original music (by Eddie Perfect) is super fun, with standouts like “Dead Mom,” “Say My Name” and “What I Know Now.” Even some of the riffs throughout the show echo themes heard in Danny Elfman’s film score, which allowed some familiarity while still sounding original.

The sets and costumes were amazing, also preserving the original spirit of the film but unique enough to feel fresh and different. We don’t get to see the Netherworld until the second act and the set design and costumes of the deceased inhabitants were a delight to see on stage.

The main takeaway from “Beetlejuice” is the idea of acceptance and togetherness. The stage show goes a lot farther to drive home the idea that self-acceptance, and the acceptance of others, is essential to happiness. Death is something that cannot be avoided, so whether you are alive or dead, that acceptance is still necessary.

The show is fun and creepy but ultimately delivers a wholesome message the film only hinted at. So I’ll say it once, I’ll say it twice, I’ll say it three times: “Beetlejuice” the musical is a killer show!

Details

December 10 – 15, various showtimes

Limited tickets still available, with $40 single seats offered

Contains strong language and mature references

Showtimes and Tickets