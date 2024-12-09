It’s another ‘Winter Wonderland’ at the Atlantis

Diabetes Nevada held its eighth annual Winter Wonderland event Thursday in the Atlantis Ballroom. A seasonal staple on the casino resort’s event schedule, the food-and-drink-heavy evening raises money for the Nevada Diabetes Association.

The 2024 event followed the format of previous Winter Wonderlands, with the same big light-up letters on the Atlantis’ second floor welcoming ticketed guests to the party. Tables outside checked in the more than 860 who attended and provided wristbands to signal their participation level.

Once inside, a glass of champagne is placed into your hand and the fun begins. The center of the room offers a square of tables with tons of goodies atop. The silent auction items are one of the main ways to support the association, and this year’s lineup was heavy in Stanley, Yeti and LEGO items (many donated from Scheels) as well as sporting equipment and games.

Image courtesy of the Atlantis and used with permission. Image: Regina Olsen

Local businesses also got involved, creating gift baskets full of Nevada’s best goodies including wine, chocolate and more. Among the standouts was a signed “Hawkeye” comic book donated by Jeremy Renner and his foundation. There were also a couple of stays at Harvey’s with dining credit included. I personally may have taken home a private wine and cheese tasting to Nello Olivo Winery. Oops.

The rest of the room was filled with food and vendors such as 10 Torr, Long Drink, Fox Brewery, Coffee and Comics, Ijji Noodle House, Legends Grill Sports & Spirits and Wheatberry Baking Company.

The Atlantis had its own booth serving up specials straight from its kitchen—this year, a tenderloin crostini with blue cheese and a s’mores cocktail. Local chef Mark Estee was making a clever duck-duck-goose dish featuring gooseberry sauce.

Most of the food and drink came in small portions so guests could sample a variety of items. Everything edible was also judged, so vendors walked away with distinctions for Best Sweet Bite, Best Savory Bite, Best Craft Cocktail and more.

VIP tables were available to guests who purchased upgraded tickets, giving them a place to sit for the evening. Live entertainment included a dapper singer performing songs in between DJ sets. Golf putting games and other raffle attractions provided a fun way to raise and spend money toward the cause.

Last year, the NDA raised $30,000 to benefit the diabetes community with the one-night event. This year, the final tally came in at $26,000.

Several local businesses took home accolades including best savory bite for Liberty Food and Wine Exchange, best sweet bite to Wheatberry Baking Company, best craft cocktail to Coffee N Comics, best spirit to 10 Torr, best global bite to Ijji Noodle House and more. The overall best vendor pick selected by Yelp Elite was awarded to Centro.