Is Downtown Reno too noisy? Residents say yes, but business owners want noise accommodations.

Noise dominated Reno City Council’s meeting Wednesday. Residents claimed the city isn’t doing enough to quiet downtown while business owners say they need expansion of policies for their live events — or, at the very least, consistent enforcement of noise ordinances.

During the council’s last meeting, council members heard a presentation about the live events hosted by the J Resort at the Glow Plaza, which has included a number of large-scale music events. Specifically, a portion of the presentation was dedicated to the measured sound which, according to city staff, falls within an acceptable range.

However, downtown resident Gary Cecil said the way the city is measuring does not take into account vibrations caused by the music because they are measuring it on an incompatible scale.

According to Cecil, the city evaluates noise using a measurement called the A scale. He said if the city switched to measuring with the C scale they would find a very different range of measurements showing that the decibel level primarily caused by bass — often amplified at live music events — is significantly higher than what the A scale range is able to show.

Cecil told This Is Reno there are 16 major U.S. cities that use the C scale for their noise ordinances, including San Francisco, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Orlando and Roseville. He said he has encouraged Reno to switch to that scale to be in line with those cities and more accurately measure the impact of concert noise.

“The sophisticated sound amplification system at the Glow Plaza generates what we downtown residents have come to call alliteratively ‘big booming bass bumps’ or ‘b4 noise,’” Cecil said. “They are heavily bass-driven and they do not register effectively on a sound meter using A scale measurement… These heavy, thumping sounds are on the sub-bass part of the sound spectrum, from 16-60Hz and they only register significantly on the C scale. This means the true noise impact of some of the events at the Glow Plaza is very likely significantly more than reported at council [on Nov. 20].”

Is the city doing enough?

Several other downtown residents agreed the city is not doing enough to combat excessive noise during the nighttime hours — especially as it pertains to bass and vibrations.

Resident Magali Rivera brought forth a petition of more than 215 concerned residents who are struggling with the increase in noise downtown. She said they regret having to create a petition, but they’ve already exhausted personal solutions such as white noise machines, earplugs, heavy curtains, noise-canceling headphones and more. This is because, according to Rivera, these mitigation efforts have no effect on vibration.

“These concerns are from new and long-term residents, young and old, retired and employed,” Rivera said. “Of special concern are the rhythmic vibrations from amplified music which shake their windows and floors for hours. Residents feel the vibrations in their bodies as they sit in their living rooms or lie in their beds.”

She said one resident even purchased anti-vibration pads to place under their bed, which did nothing to stop the constant vibration.

Rivera said landlords are frustrated about the high turnover of renters in the downtown area, adding that noise is the main reason they move away. Business owners in the downtown area asked for the city to create “entertainment districts” or, at the very least, create clear and concise noise limits to which all businesses must adhere.

Lacey Shea of Shea’s Tavern said there should be more music downtown, not less, regardless of what residents want. “I understand that some residents are mad at the sound or whatnot but we are the Biggest Little City that’s supposed to have live entertainment going through the night,” she said. “As a whole, as a community we need to have more entertainment and live music going throughout the night.”

Shea said not having enough entertainment options causes individuals to not go out on the weekends because the “town is done” at 11 p.m. She asked for a live music entertainment zone to be established downtown. Reno Police outside of Shea’s Tavern in Midtown Reno, Nov. 2, 2024. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO

Owner KJ Flippen and manager Shiva Kirchanski of Z Bar said a major issue is that noise is not enforced consistently for all businesses. Flippen said the city forced Z Bar to obtain a permit to provide outdoor music but other establishments are allowed to host concerts without first getting permits. Kirchanski said they’ve also received mixed messages from code enforcement on a number of provisions relating to their business.

Tyler Colton, owner of the Emerson Bar, said when city code regarding live entertainment was passed in 2021 during COVID, bar owners didn’t provide public input because “we were just trying to save our bars [due to the pandemic],” but there were a number of issues that came out of that code. That code, Colton said, makes it so live music cannot continue past 11 p.m.

“We’re working with police, code enforcement, planning and zoning and business licensing, and we need a single set of standards.”

However, there is no stipulation within that code on which businesses can be “grandfathered in,” how they can be grandfathered in or what type of documentation they need to prove being grandfathered in.

Colton also asked for an entertainment district to be created on the Virginia Street corridor through Midtown and the Brewery District that would exempt businesses from having to apply for a conditional use permit — which carries an application price tag of $5,000, he said, and is nonrefundable even if the application is denied. The Emerson in Midtown on a quiet night. At other times it’s bustling and full of energy. Image: Courtesy The Emerson

During noise discussions, Council member Kathleen Taylor asked if city staff had or could begin using C scale measurements for noise.

Angela Fuss, assistant development services director, said city staff are taking a different approach and aren’t “addressing noise per se.” She said staff is letting Reno Police Department handle noise, and instead they’re looking at balancing the two opinions between business owners who want entertainment districts and residents who want less noise from entertainment.

“We’re using a multi-department approach,” Fuss said. “We’re working with police, code enforcement, planning and zoning and business licensing, and we need a single set of standards. When we have conditions of approval, we find that they are all over the place. They’re not consist; it is very, very tough to enforce on a bar-by-bar basis. This bar can be 65 decibels, this bar can be 80 decibels, this bar has to close at 2 a.m., this bar can close at 4 a.m.”

What they’re trying to do instead, Fuss said, is create one consistent set of rules so that every live entertainment establishment has the same set of rules. She said incorporating C-scale measurements are part of the discussions, but at this time staff is not looking to propose a C-scale ordinance unless council requests it.

Duerr said she doesn’t believe they’d need an ordinance just to change the measurement tool they use for noise, the same way they changed a measurement tool looking at sign brightness. “I don’t know why we wouldn’t use the most current tool that we have available,” Duerr said. Reno’s New Digital Sign Ordinance: What It Means

Council member Brandi Anderson said, if the noise ordinance is passed, she would like to see enforcement events occur, similar to DUI checkpoints, in areas with high rates of infractions.

Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance said those events can happen but what she would like to see first is an education campaign after the ordinance takes effect to let residents know of the ordinance changes through social media and public information releases.

Vehicle noise ordinance advances

Another noise issue on the agenda was discussion of possible ordinances to tackle vehicle noise issues. According to Nance, the most common noise complaints are loud exhaust from motorcycles and amplified music, both of which are disruptive to the public at large.

When it comes to exhaust noise, modified exhausts require inspection, but the way the Reno Municipal code is written is subjective, Nance said.

“It’s very subjective for the police officers to hear what is loud exhaust,” she said. “You can have certain cars that have certain levels of exhaust and certain cars that don’t have that level of exhaust, but one could be modified and one could be naturally occurring. We all have our own opinion of what too loud of exhaust is.” Hot August Nights cars in 2024. Cesar Lopez / THIS IS RENO

Nance added that vehicles cannot be cited but, rather, only the operator of a vehicle can be cited, and officers must be able to prove that an individual was operating the vehicle at the time the loud exhaust was happening to cite them.

She said there is a way to restrict vehicles through the Department of Motor Vehicles’ system, and RPD works with the DMV on inspections, especially when addressing sideshows. “They will come out during sideshows because there are a lot of modified vehicles,” Nance said. “They’ll do the inspection and refer them to the state referee and then that has an impact on [the owners’] ability to register their cars until those violations are fixed.”

Nance said when it comes to disturbing the peace, the law states that a citizen has to be the one to report the vehicle and the operator and sign paperwork stating as such. By law, police officers cannot arrest someone for disturbing the peace if a citizen has not reported it themselves. Meaning, officers can’t stop someone and cite them for driving around at 3 a.m. blasting music downtown unless someone else calls it in.

In some cities it can take months and thousands of resident complaints to hold the driver of a loud vehicle responsible. The driver of Seattle’s “Belltown Hellcat” cruised the city’s streets late at night for months and racked up thousands of dollars in fines before finally being sued by the city.

Council member Naomi Duerr said residents have been asking her for over a decade to address noise issues from cars. “I want to give you this tool in your tool case,” she said.

The council discussed enacting an ordinance that if an officer is 50 feet from a vehicle, and they can hear the vehicle’s music, they could write a citation for excessive noise. However, sound from engines and mufflers are a different story and, therefore, the ordinance could not be enforceable as it pertained to engine sounds. Council members voted to instruct staff to begin working on an ordinance.