Input sought for Wilkinson Park playground makeover

The City of Reno wants to hear from residents about new playground equipment for Wilkinson Park. The park is east of Wells Avenue. Citizens can share ideas through an online survey that’s open until December 22.

The city’s parks Director, Nathan Ullyot, said, “We’re excited to plan these upgrades for Wilkinson Park. Our team is focusing on making playgrounds more inclusive, and we really want to know what residents have in mind.”

The Parks and Recreation team will use feedback to design the new playground and make sure it fits community needs. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

Source: City of Reno