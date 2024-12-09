50.3 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
GovernmentNews

Input sought for Wilkinson Park playground makeover

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Broken plastic playground slide
This playground slide at Wilkinson Park has been broken for months. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The City of Reno wants to hear from residents about new playground equipment for Wilkinson Park. The park is east of Wells Avenue. Citizens can share ideas through an online survey that’s open until December 22.

The city’s parks Director, Nathan Ullyot, said, “We’re excited to plan these upgrades for Wilkinson Park. Our team is focusing on making playgrounds more inclusive, and we really want to know what residents have in mind.”

The Parks and Recreation team will use feedback to design the new playground and make sure it fits community needs. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

Source: City of Reno

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Courts & Crime

Photographer files federal lawsuit against Reno Police detective, Washoe Sheriff’s deputy

Bob Conrad -
The photographer alleges violations of her Fourth Amendment rights, unlawful detention, false arrest and malicious prosecution.

Barber Brief: Week of Dec. 2, 2024 (commentary)

City to remove large pine tree at Wingfield Park

More setbacks for beleaguered Lear Theater

Lakemill Lodge shut down due to health hazards (updated)