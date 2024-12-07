Indoor running track facility opens at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

The Reno-Sparks Convention Center is now home to Nevada’s first indoor track facility, which opened Thursday. The new facility includes an eight-lane sprint track for shorter-distance events.

Mike Larragueta, president and CEO of Reno Tahoe (RSCVA), said: “We can’t wait for athletes, coaches and fans from all over the country to experience the Reno Tahoe Indoor Track. It’s truly world-class.”

The facility is one of only three on the West Coast capable of hosting high-level events such as NCAA, USA Track & Field, AAU and youth competitions, RSCVA officials said.

In addition to the running tracks, the infield features dual areas for high jump, long jump, triple jump and pole vault. A designated area for shot put and weight throw is also included, complete with safety netting. The venue can accommodate up to 1,200 spectators.

The track will debut with the Silver State Invitational & Multis/Alumni Event, taking place December 5-7. Tickets are $10 per person per day, and children under 7 are admitted free.

The Reno Tahoe Athletics Winter Track & Field Festival is also scheduled for December 14-15, followed by the USATF Pacific Holiday Invitational from December 27-29.\

Source: RSCVA