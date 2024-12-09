Grab a piece of Sparks history before machine shop gets demolished by Union Pacific

The City of Sparks and Union Pacific Railroad are giving locals a chance to own a bit of the past before an old building comes down.

From February 3 to March 15, 2025, you can pick up bricks from Union Pacific’s 120-year-old machine shop, while they last. This giveaway comes as the railroad gets ready to grow its operations on its land.

Union Pacific has decided that tearing down the machine shop, which sits off Nugget Avenue, makes the most financial sense. They’re expected to ask the city for a demolition permit soon and have already started prep work.

Once the building’s gone, residents can pick up saved bricks at the east side of Cottonwood Park. If you’re interested, park on Spice Island Drive and walk over – no cars are allowed in the pickup area.

Peggy Ygbuhay, who handles public affairs for Union Pacific, said the building has safety issues. It’ll be taken down in the coming months to help meet growing demand for their services. The company looked at other options with the city, including different spots to expand, but couldn’t find anything that worked.

To remember the old building, Union Pacific plans to put up a plaque where it once stood. Want more info on getting bricks? Contact the City of Sparks. For media questions about Union Pacific, head to UP.com/media.

Source: City of Sparks