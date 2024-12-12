Giving Back: Local businesses stock toy bins for easy donations

If you’re looking for more opportunities to give back this year, you’re not too late. Several local businesses are collecting unwrapped toys, new clothing, food items and more to gift to kids and families in need this holiday season. We’ve included a roundup of causes below. If we missed someone, please leave donation information in the comments!

Donations can be made directly to the Children’s Cabinet for holiday gifts. Through Dec. 16, drop off toys or gift cards at 1090 S. Rock Blvd. in Reno. The Children’s Cabinet also has an Amazon wish list of items so people can donate conveniently. Access the list at https://www.childrenscabinet.org/how-you-can-help/adopt-a-family/.

Every year, Reno Ice partners with Project Sweet Dreams to get brand-new pajamas to kids in need. Inside the South Reno arena there is a bin for collecting donations in all sizes (newborn through adult XXL). Donations will be accepted in the purple bin in the lobby through Dec. 15. Financial donations can also be accepted through Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/ProjectSweetDreams. The ice skating rink is also collecting toys on behalf of Ashlee’s Toy Closet, with collection boxes located in the lobby.

Reno Public Market is hosting the Make ‘Em Smile Toy Drive on Dec. 15, 5-9 p.m. Encouraging people to donate to the local community, the 10th annual event kicks off with a superhero-themed holiday experience supported by professional superhero cosplayers from Cosplay for Kindness, appearances by Santa Claus and his elves and a variety of food vendors. Of course, there will also be a toy drop-off available, and while no RSVP is required, everyone is asked to bring a gift to donate.

The Atlantis’ Holly Jolly Days are back. Through Dec. 18, there are extra incentives for those who donate canned goods to the casino, benefitting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Simply bring in nonperishable goods to donate and receive special offers and discounts. Since its inception in 2011, Holly Jolly Days has collected over 65,000 pounds of food to donate.

Several drop-off locations will accept nonperishable food items on Dec. 13 from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. as part of the Christmas Food Drive hosted by 2 News Nevada. All food donations will go directly to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and be distributed throughout the organization’s 155 partner agencies. Drop-off locations include the south parking lot near Mill Street of Grand Sierra Resort, the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City, Carson Valley Inn in Minden and the Raley’s in Fernley.

Through Dec. 31, the Reno Rodeo Foundation is hosting its annual Denim Drive, collecting clothing donations as well as monetary donations to benefit neglected infants, children and teens. A full list of drop-off sites is available at https://www.renorodeofoundation.org/denim-drive/2024dropoff/.

There is a giving tree located in the Joe Crowley Student Union at the University of Nevada, Reno. To participate, pick up a tag from the information desk and fulfill the items on the wish list. All donations benefit families from the UNR Early Head Start program.

In Sparks, toy and gift card donations will be accepted through Dec. 13 for the fourth annual Making Spirits Brighter Holiday Donation Drive. The organization also accepts diapers, formula, baby wipes, warm clothing, bedding, toiletries and school supplies to support homeless, fostered and disadvantaged youth. You can also use the virtual giving tree format, available on the website: https://www.nevadakidsfoundation.org/events. Monetary donations are also accepted.

The Reno Police Department is hosting its own toy drive. Bins are already up and accepting donations and will be through Dec. 20.

Toys for Tots has donation bins all over the city (and throughout the rest of Northern Nevada) collecting toys on various dates in December. Many will be up through Dec. 15 or 20. Some participating businesses include select Anytime Fitness locations, Baldini’s Casino, Atmosphere Nail Spa & Beauty Lounge, Camping World of Reno, Children’s Dentistry of Reno, Double R Living, select Edward Jones offices and many more. For a full list, visit: https://reno-nv.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx.

Every branch of Greater Nevada Credit Union is accepting donations of food, toys, winter clothes and hygiene products through Dec. 11.

Cops Vs. Robbers, a nonprofit, is hoping to collect toys for 650 kids in need. Donations are accepted at Cascades until Dec. 20. On Dec. 22, the toys will be handed out during a co-ed basketball game at the Boys and Girls Club on Foster Drive that the public is welcome to attend.

If you have used toys in good condition that you’d like to donate, consider gifting them to Second Chance Toys. Black Wall Street Reno accepts plastic toys, kids’ furniture, baby items and big kid toys including craft supplies and electronics at Suite LL40 Cordone Ave. in Reno.

Hands of Grace Church can also pick up items within a 25-mile radius, including plastic toys, baby items and big kid toys.