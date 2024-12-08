Gender-bending ‘Golden Girls’ production at Good Luck Macbeth puts new twist on ’80s sitcom

The 1980s sitcom “Golden Girls” is being reimagined at Good Luck Macbeth for its end-of-year, sold-out production. Four actors take on the roles of older women who live together in Florida—two of whom are related as mother and daughter. The characters navigate various dramas, some superficial and others existential (e.g., should they mourn the death of a widely despised neighbor?).

GLM’s production, called “The Golden Girls Holiday Extravaganza,” closely follows the plots and storylines from the original show in four episodes recreated for the local stage. The TV sitcom ran for seven seasons between 1985 and 1992.

Between scenes and episodes at the theater, two TV monitors play commercials from the ’80s, recreating what it was like for those who lived through the era. The ’80s motif is cheeky, quaint and dorky, certain to draw laughs. Commercials, such as the “The Wunder Boner” ad, add to the nostalgic humor.

The production, with Christmas elements, faithfully preserves what made “Golden Girls” a popular show in its time. It introduces themes that were not widely accepted in mainstream discourse in the ’80s, which arguably contributed to the series’ success. Homelessness, homosexuality and interracial marriage are among the topics. Due to the HIV/AIDS crisis and a conservative national political climate, homosexuality, for example, was not widely accepted and viewed the same as it is today.

“Golden Girls” humanizes same-sex relationships in a way that is endearing, humorous and slightly uncomfortable. The women dance around the topic and struggle to openly call it what it is, despite their insistence that they are okay with homosexuality.

While the women bicker and cut each other down—jokingly—it’s evident how much they are bonded and, in fact, love one another. The actors are superb in recreating the original mannerisms of the four TV actors, which is the best and funniest part of the production. Ridiculous costumes and props add to the humor.

The comedy runs through Dec. 21; however, according to GLM’s website, all shows are already sold out.

Details

Tickets and information: https://www.goodluckmacbeth.org/

Cast

Dorothy Zbornak: Lily Perez

Sophia Petrillo: Forest Shafer

Blanche Deveraux: Chris Daniels

Blanche Deveraux U/S: Jessica Coxxx

Rose Nylund: Michael Davanzo

Ensemble

Holly Lorge

Illyana Nightingale

Darcy Lenardson*

Ash Atack

Crew

Director: Joe Atack

Stage manager: Rachel Gorbet

Technical director: Derek Nance

Set builder: Richard Gorbet

Scenic painter: Mallory Mishler

Board operator: Grant Kite

Specialty props: Bret Rood

Set dressings: Divinia Saylor

Stagehand: Thomas Cruz

Stagehand: Jennifer Flynn

Stagehand: Parker Tobin

Stagehand: Ryan Wilson

*Disclosure: Darcy is This Is Reno’s newsletter editor.