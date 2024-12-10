Former presidential advisor, Ty Cobb, died on Saturday

Tyrus W. Cobb (“Ty”) passed away peacefully on Saturday December 7, 2024. He attended Reno schools and graduated from the University of Nevada in 1962. He went on to earn an MA from Indiana University and a doctorate in Soviet Studies from Georgetown University.

Cobb was commissioned as an officer in the US Army. He served two combat tours in Vietnam and rose to the rank of Colonel. He was a tenured professor at the U.S. Military Academy when he was solicited to join the National Security Council in Washington, serving as a Special Assistant to President Reagan.

In 1991 he became president of “Business Executives for National Security” and in 1995 became CEO of the “Yosemite National Institutes.” He returned to Reno in 2002 where founded the “National Security Forum” and also served as CEO of the “Northern Nevada Network.”

In 2017 he was the recipient of the University’s “Distinguished Nevadan” honor. University of Nevada President Brian Sandoval said, “Ty was a Nevada titan for whom I had so much respect and admiration.”

He is survived by his wife Suellen Small of Reno, three children and five grandchildren, his sister Patricia and his brother William.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Tyrus Cobb to the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation for the Tyrus W. Cobb International Affairs Scholarship Endowment #175832, Mail Stop 0162, Reno, NV 89557 or online at www.unr.edu/giving