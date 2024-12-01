Football and food: How about Bighorn Tavern on Lakeside?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — football season, that is.

If you’re looking for a place to watch the games, Bighorn Tavern on Lakeside has football Sundays dialed in. I love a venue that labels its television sets so you know where to grab a seat and watch the game of your choice. Plus, not having to argue with other patrons over the remote is always a bonus.

I’ve been coming to Bighorn Tavern for years — but at the first location on Keystone. I hate to admit how long it took me to try the new Lakeside venue, a large space that serves the same menu, which was updated when the new location opened.

Getting a seat on Sunday, first off, is not an impossible task, which is one more reason we love it. That being said, there are enough people there that the atmosphere is fun without being rowdy.

And the convenient location in the Shops at Bartley Ranch is another plus.

The menu at both locations got an upgrade in 2022. In addition to brunch, which I love for watching the 10 a.m. games, there’s a long list of sandwiches, burgers, salads and some larger entrées including a taco plate, meatloaf, pasta, ribeye and more.

They also serve sizzling plates of fajitas, which is surprisingly not common to find on many bar menus, so if you have a very specific craving, there’s a second option to Chili’s (and a better one at that).

The food is solid comfort food reminiscent of a casual bar, but in an elevated way. Everything is done well and there are plenty of options for vegetarian appetites too.

My favorite hack to trying it all is having a social Sunday viewing party and sharing just about everything from the snacks menu among a group. Onion rings at Bighorn Tavern. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO

This might be an unpopular opinion, but I’m not sure anything on the menu is better than the fried vegetables. Always ask your server what will be included, but you can expect any mix of zucchini, squash, broccoli, cauliflower and mushrooms.

The veggies are all fried until they are golden brown and crispy. The odd combination of shapes makes choosing your vegetables a little bit of a gamble, but hey — life is like a box of chocolates, right?

The most amazing part is that even after sitting there for three hours of game time, the veggies cooled but didn’t lose their crisp. I was eating them up until the final field goal attempt.

That’s just the start, of course. The BBQ wings are juicy and flavorful, the tacos al pastor are a wonderful combination of braised pork and pineapple onion salsa finished with colorful pickled cabbage. There are onion rings, another testament to a final product made with Bighorn’s delicious batter, spicy Cajun steak fries and addicting fresh-cut fries that you have the option to top with chili, beer cheese sauce or other extras.

Another standout for me is the deviled eggs. I’m a sucker for deviled eggs in general, and these are delicious. Each halved egg (the platter comes with four slices made from two eggs) is piled high with a creamy mixture of egg yolk and jalapeño filling before it’s topped with bacon crumbles and paprika.

For those who like Scotch eggs, they are there too. Salad at Bighorn Tavern in Reno. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO

At the end of the day, it’s hard to go wrong with a combination of chips, salsa, guacamole, quesadillas or loaded Bighorn fries (made with queso, pico de gallo, salsa verde, sour cream, jalapeños, green onion and your choice of meat if you choose) and artichoke spinach dip served with fresh fried chips.

There’s always a menu of specials as well, featuring new items like mac and cheese balls topped with beer cheese sauce and pulled pork. The pretzel bites are superior to any I’ve had in town, also served with that in-house beer cheese. They are super buttery, slightly salted and not tough to bite into at all.

And as an added bonus — and a must for most football Sunday outings — the inexpensive drink menu featuring canned and draft beers, Long Drinks, seltzers and island-themed cocktails made to order keeps the bill low even if you are celebrating a big win (or numbing the pain from a devastating loss).

Of course, Bighorn Tavern does feature a full bar, so you can really drink whatever you like.

The final selling point? The Lakeside location is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, so you can watch every game from start to finish without interruption.

More

Website: https://www.bighorntavernreno.com

Phone: (775) 737-9067

Addresses: 6135 Lakeside Dr., Ste 113, 1325 W 7th St.