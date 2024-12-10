28.9 F
Fired prof resumes legal battle against UNR, former mentor

By: Kristen Hackbarth

University of Nevada, Reno quad. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Former University of Nevada, Reno mechanical engineering professor Feifei Fan has resumed her efforts battling UNR and her former mentor for what she said was years of sexual abuse, intimidation, discrimination and retaliation. Fan in late 2023 became a cause célèbre after she published a GoFundMe fundraiser to generate funds for a lawsuit against UNR, as first reported by This Is Reno. She alleged being sex trafficked while a graduate student and being exploited. 

In late September, she filed a federal civil rights complaint against the university for alleged discrimination and retaliation, which she said was in response to her filing a Title IX complaint. She was fired from UNR Jan. 19. 

Her dismissal came shortly after she moved to drop her lawsuit against UNR without prejudice, meaning she could refile in the future. That lawsuit alleged the university “knowingly permitted and ratified senior leadership in its Mechanical Engineering department to pervasively abuse, intimidate, deter, silence, dismiss and retaliate against foreign students and junior faculty.”

The request to dismiss the suit was in part because of what Fan said was poor representation by the attorney initially hired to handle the case. That attorney repeatedly missed filing deadlines.

Fan has consistently alleged that she was trafficked and sexually exploited by now-former mechanical engineering professor Yan Yao Jiang, who she said brought her from China to Reno in 2006 to attend UNR and then brought her back to UNR after she earned her doctorate in Georgia. Jiang in court denied allegations

Fan is seeking a jury trial and asking for reinstatement as an associate professor at the university, back pay and benefits, damages and attorney’s fees.

On Dec. 5, a trio of judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in another of Fan’s legal filings. Fan appealed the dismissal of a civil suit she filed against Jiang and his wife Wei Wu, alleging she was trafficked for sex by Jiang and faced “emotional distress, trespass and assault” as a result of actions by Wu.

The judges determined that the case should not have been dismissed in district court because one of the claims was still valid.

“Fan alleges that Jiang caused her ‘serious harm’ in that he brainwashed her into believing he was responsible for her employment and ‘caused [her] to believe that if [she] withheld sex from [him], [she] would suffer harm and damage on her visa, schooling prospects, stipend, degree and employment.’ At the pleadings stage, this is sufficient to allege forced labor,” the judges wrote.

