Donor Network West will celebrate northern Nevadans impacted by organ donation at the Rose Parade® New Year’s Day (sponsored)

Avriel Price, organ donor hero; and Aleah Hartung, a two-time transplant recipient who received a kidney donation from her boyfriend, Blake Lalli, will be honored on the 2025 Donate Life float.

Donor Network West will honor three northern Nevadans–an organ donor hero who saved five lives, a two-time kidney transplant recipient and a living kidney donor–at the 136th Rose Parade® happening Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

Aleah Hartung, two-time transplant recipient, and her boyfriend and kidney donor, Blake Lalli

Aleah is a Reno, Nevada-based cosmetic dermatology and aesthetics physician assistant and founder of Alora Medical Aesthetics. Due to her kidneys never fully developing after infancy, she was first diagnosed in 2008 with kidney failure. Her mother, Sandra Hartung, was her first donor, donating one of her kidneys to save her daughter in 2008. In 2023, her kidney function rapidly declined and she once again needed a transplant. Aleah’s boyfriend and team manager for the Reno Aces, Blake Lalli, tested as a perfect match. They underwent successful kidney donation and transplantation surgeries on March 5, 2024. Aleah will ride on the Donate Life float and Blake will walk beside it during the 2025 Rose Parade®.

“We are humbled and deeply honored to be invited by Donor Network West to participate in the Rose Bowl Parade,” said Aleah. “This opportunity means so much to Blake and I, as it allows us to share our story and inspire hope about the life-changing impact of organ donation. We are forever grateful for the gift of life it has brought into our lives and are committed to spreading awareness about this vital cause.”

“Organ donation is a profound act of kindness that has the power to save and transform lives,” said Blake. “By sharing our story, we hope to inspire meaningful conversations and encourage others to consider this life-saving opportunity. Together, we can make a lasting impact and give the gift of hope to those in need.”

Avriel Price, organ donor hero

Avriel Price grew up in Gardnerville, Nevada and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Her quick wit and lively sense of humor brought the fun wherever she went. She was 34 years old when she died in December 2022. As a registered organ donor, she gave the gift of life to five recipients in need. A memorial portrait of Avriel–known as a “floragraph”–will be featured on the Donate Life float. The floragraph will be made entirely out of organic materials, keeping with the tradition of using only flowers and natural materials to decorate the Rose Parade® floats. Avriel’s family has connected with her heart recipient, Kristie Halsey, a mother of three.

“Because of Avriel’s gift, Kristie gets to continue to be a mother to her children and that is huge,” said Susan Price, Avriel’s mother. “I think all organ donation is good, impactful and greatly needed.”

Donor Network West has sponsored the Donate Life Rose Parade® floats for over 16 years to bring awareness to the impact of organ, eye and tissue donation. The parade airs nationally to an audience of more than 50 million viewers and attracts more than 700,000 in-person spectators annually.

“Northern Nevada’s organ donation community is a thriving example of the inspiring impact of the gift of life,” said Janice Whaley, Ph.D., president and CEO, Donor Network West. “Avriel gave her gifts selflessly and courageously, saving the lives of five people she didn’t know, and Blake saved Aleah’s life through living donation. Donor Network West is dedicated to honoring our communities’ organ donors, living donors, transplant recipients and their families as we share their stories during the Rose Parade and all year round.”

As the only non-profit organization authorized by the federal government to facilitate organ donations throughout northern Nevada and northern California, Donor Network West works to encourage more people to join the registry as organ, eye and tissue donors and reduce the waiting list for organ transplants. Approximately 700 Nevadans are currently awaiting a life-saving organ transplant.

Donor Network West invites northern Nevadans to tune into any of the Rose Parade’s list of broadcasters to enjoy the parade beginning at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. Those interested in learning more about organ, eye and tissue donation, or who want to join the registry, can visit DonorNetworkWest.org.

About Donor Network West

Donor Network West saves and heals lives by facilitating organ and tissue recovery for transplantation and research. Established in 1987, Donor Network West is designated and certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB), is a member of the Organ Donation Alliance and is an official Donate Life organization. Donor Network West is federally designated to serve 45 counties in northern California and northern Nevada, Donor Network West partners with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the state-authorized donor registries to help increase donor registration. For information, visit www.DonorNetworkWest.org and follow us on social media: @mydnwest.

