Details be damned: Lombardo pledges full commitment to Trump immigration plans

by April Corbin Girnus, Nevada Current

A mere 48 hours after saying it was “too soon to opine” on the prospect of using the Nevada National Guard to aid the incoming Trump administration in mass deporting immigrants, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed onto a letter stating he stands “ready to utilize every tool at (his) disposal—whether through state law enforcement or the National Guard.”

Lombardo was one of 26 governors to sign a joint statement released Wednesday by the Republican Governors Association. Only one Republican governor, Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont, did not sign onto the letter.

“As Republican governors, we stand united in support of President Donald Trump’s unwavering commitment to make America safe again by addressing the illegal immigration crisis and deporting illegal immigrants who pose a threat to our communities and national security,” begins the letter.

The letter concludes: “Together, we will continue to defend the American people, uphold the rule of law, and ensure our nation remains safe and secure for future generations. We stand ready to utilize every tool at our disposal—whether through state law enforcement or the National Guard—to support President Trump in this vital mission.”

A full-throated expression of support appears to contradict statements Lombardo made two days earlier, on Monday, at the Western Governors’ Association, a separate bipartisan group.

When asked if he would consider authorizing the Nevada National Guard to aid the Trump administration in mass deportations, Lombardo replied that “the devil’s in the details” and that it was “too soon to opine on the nebulous or the unknown.”

Lombardo said “we have to figure out what is the better need” for the state’s National Guard and “whether the mission takes priority within the state or to the federal picture or the federal windows, that’s the best way we can answer.”

The Nevada Current reached out to Lombardo’s office Wednesday asking him to clarify his position on the usage of the Nevada National Guard for mass deportations, and what, if any, details about Trump’s plans came to light between his comments Monday and the RGA’s statement Wednesday. The office did not immediately respond.

According to the American Immigration Council, mass deportation in Nevada would:

remove some 136,000 undocumented workers who make up 9% of the state’s employed workforce, the highest share per capita in the nation;remove almost one-quarter of skilled construction workers and 13% of hospitality workers:result in the loss of 43% of landscaping and groundskeeping workers; 42.5% of construction laborers, 41.6% of carpenters, 35.3% of housekeeping workers, and 25.4% of cooks.

AIC also estimates a one-time deportation operation would cost the U.S. $315 billion. Detaining immigrants is estimated to cost $167.8 billion.

Trump has said “there is no price tag” when it comes to mass deportations and that his administration will have “no choice” but to carry them out.

Nevada Current is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nevada Current maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Hugh Jackson for questions: [email protected].