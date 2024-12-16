Dermody Properties Gifts Food Bank of Northern Nevada $25,000 to combat hunger through Annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award (sponsored)

RENO, Nev. — Dermody Properties—a diversified private equity investment management company focused exclusively on the national logistics real estate sector—announced the recipients of its Annual Dermody Properties Thanksgiving Capstone Award. Among the eight recipients is the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, which received $25,000 to support its ongoing programs and services providing meals to those impacted by food insecurity.



FBNN is a nonprofit organization and a member of Feeding America, a network of more than 200 food banks leading the fight against hunger in the United States. Last fiscal year, FBNN provided more than 21 million meals to individuals and families throughout northern Nevada and the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada in California.



The funds from the Thanksgiving Capstone Award will be used by FBNN to triple donations as part of its Giving Tuesday Campaign, which is focused on programs surrounding child nutrition. The campaign’s overall goal is to raise funds towards 150,000 meals for children in need this holiday season.



“Dermody Properties’ generous gift will help us triple donations during the Giving Tuesday Campaign, furthering our efforts to supply meals for children and their families during holiday breaks,” said Nicole Lamboley, President and Chief Executive Officer at FBNN. “We’ve seen the need for our services increase in just the past two years, and partners like Dermody Properties give our organization the resources we need to continue distributing healthy meals to community members.”



According to FBNN, one in six children in Nevada do not know where their next meal is coming from. FBNN provides meals to an average of 155,000 people each month, with nearly half of those being children and seniors.



For more than 15 years, Dermody Properties’ executive leadership team has selected a number of nonprofit organizations to support through the Annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award in recognition of the increased need the holidays bring. Michael Dermody, Executive Chairman at Dermody Properties, championed FBNN as a recipient.



“The Thanksgiving Capstone Award provides Dermody Properties with the opportunity to help others in the communities we do business in,” said Dermody. “We are pleased to work with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada again this year to provide nutritious meals to individuals and families, especially during the holidays when many are so vulnerable. Thank you to all at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada for making this possible. You have been a great partner for many years, and we look forward to the many years ahead.”



Dermody Properties has selected seven additional recipient organizations and has awarded $5,000 to St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix, Arizona and the NC Arts Disaster Relief Fund in Raleigh, North Carolina, and $10,000 to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada in Reno, Nevada; Northfield Township Food Pantry in Glenview, Illinois; North Texas Food Bank in Plano, Texas; Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino in Riverside, California; and The Catholic Shrine of Immaculate Conception Soup Kitchen in Atlanta, Georgia.



About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis and New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.Dermody.com.