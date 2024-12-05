Council rejects recruiter’s city manager candidates despite $75,000 cost to find them, instead offers job to interim manager who did not apply and did not want it  

It’s been nine months since previous Reno City Manager Doug Thornley announced his resignation, prompting the search for his replacement.

Earlier this summer, Bob Murray & Associates was selected as the recruiter to find the next Reno city manager. As part of the search, they developed a candidate brochure and recruitment strategy and council members instructed Gary Phillips, the principal recruiter, to return with up to five candidates from which to choose.

In May, council approved $75,000 to be applied to the recruitment process, paid for through contingency funds. Reno City Council begins process to replace city manager

During Wednesday’s meeting, Phillips said they received nearly 50 applications, which were whittled down to 10. Phillips conducted preliminary interviews with those 10 candidates, and chose four to present to council.

Council members did not discuss any of the candidates, and instead, opted to praise Interim City Manager Jackie Bryant and urge her to reconsider taking the job permanently. Bryant, when accepting the role of interim manager, had told council she did not want the position, which, according to Mayor Hilary Schieve, was the reason council hired a recruitment team in the first place.

However, Schieve said, she did not believe anyone else could “hold a candle” to Bryant. Compared to Bryant, Schieve said she couldn’t consider any of the other candidates.

Interim City Manager Jackie Bryant

“You’re strong, you’re talented, you’re smart, you’re beautiful; what more could we want in a city manager?” Schieve asked Bryant. “And you love this city … I don’t know if we could convince you, but I just feel like I’ve been through this before and [it’s a struggle] to get someone up to speed. Running a city is complex.”

The mayor and council members also praised past, incoming city managers only to later complain about them when they left.

Council member Naomi Duerr said she was also disappointed that Bryant hadn’t applied for the job, and said she “can’t think of anything better than picking one of our own if they’re doing a good job and are up to the challenge.”

Duerr said she would be “incredibly comfortable” with Bryant taking on the role, although she acknowledged Bryant had not expressed wanting the position.

Council member Devon Reese also heaped praise on Bryant, calling her a “gem and a star” and said council should “pause and ask ourselves if we really do have the right person already here.”

Other council members agreed that Bryant was their number one pick for the role. Schieve acknowledged that Bryant was probably “a little surprised” considering the council “had heard you loud and clear that you didn’t want to move into that role.”

Council told Bryant to take some time to consider accepting the position. However, the city is also under deadline to fill the position. The city charter requires the role be filled within six months of the previous manager’s severance date, in this case by Jan. 7, 2025. There’s just one scheduled council meeting left on Dec. 11 before the deadline arrives, leaving little to no cushion should interviews with the recruited candidates need to proceed.

Following discussions, Bryant said she would be willing to discuss taking on the position, adding that the job is hard, but the last six months have also been fun.

Council members placed the agenda item to review the recruited candidates on pause and will revisit it on Dec. 11 to discuss if Bryant will be interested in taking on the role permanently.