City Council considers increasing police, security downtown

The Reno City Council on Wednesday is scheduled to hear agenda items on expanding resources for the Reno Police Department (RPD) and enhancing security in downtown Reno, including City Plaza.

RPD Chief Kathryn Nance in a city staff report mentioned staffing shortages and outdated equipment that hinder its ability to meet the city’s demands. The council is also scheduled to consider changing its security contract with Allied Universal Security Services to fund private security officers at City Plaza.

Nance said the department needs at least 24 new officers to achieve proactive policing targets. Between January and November 2024, the department responded to 124,880 calls, according to a staff report.

Staffing levels have not recovered since the 2009 economic downturn, Nance noted in a staff report. “Current patrol staffing is insufficient, with a deficit of 24 officers needed to achieve the target of 45% proactive time across districts.”

Recent initiatives have included restructuring leadership, updating 30 policies, and launching specialized teams. RPD has deployed walking and bike patrol teams downtown, which have reportedly increased arrests, citations and community engagement.

The council will review its Allied Universal Security Services contract. A proposed $49,000 pilot program, paid by the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund through the American Rescue Plan Act, will fund additional security personnel at City Plaza through September.

“The deployment of dedicated security officers at Believe Plaza is expected to reduce crime and enhance safety,” said the city’s Security Manager Chris Harper. There have been at least two stabbings at City Plaza this year, one of which was fatal.

Source: City of Reno