Camos to Classroom awards scholarships to 4 veterans

Gala honors local university students who are furthering their education

The annual From Camos to Classroom scholarship gala on Nov. 16 recognized four veterans from Northern Nevada who are furthering their education.

J.R. Stafford, the emcee and also president of Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, commended members of the community for their support of veterans seeking to improve their education. He said many events during the past year led to the scholarships including the silent auction held during the dinner.

The Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 of Vietnam Veterans of America in Reno presents Camos to Classroom with the help of numerous sponsors from Northern Nevada. The silent auction also brings in money for the scholarship program. Stafford is a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force and later the U.S. Coast Guard.

Stafford announced each veteran — two from the University of Nevada, Reno and the other two from Truckee Meadows Community College — who will each receive $3,000. Kevin Leathley, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and Brandy Rodriguez, who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, are attending Nevada. Attending TMCC are veterans Miguel Ayala (Army) and Raegan Huckaby (Air Force).

Western Nevada College in Carson City was not represented this year.

Leathley, who grew up in the San Ramon Valley south of Walnut Creek, Calif., was described as being deeply rooted in the military. Inspired by his family and his older brother, he enlisted in the Marine Corps.

As a machine gunner for four years, he served at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., and also in Japan where he participated in joint military exercises with other countries.

Prior to transferring to the University of Nevada, he attended Las Positas Junior College in Livermore, Calif. He earned a history degree at Nevada in 2024 and is now studying for a master’s degree in public administration. His career goal is focused on health care policy.

Leathley has been involved with the Wolf Pack Veterans Club and various service initiatives.

Rodriguez juggled three jobs in high school and became the first in her family to graduate. Rodriguez, who had a young daughter, enrolled in the local community college at age 19. She later joined the Air Force to support her family and continue her education.

After completing her technical school at Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas, Rodriguez served in Italy for four years. She attained the rank of staff sergeant.

Rodriguez is interested in a medical career and has been involved with the health care field. She is enrolled in the physician assistant program at Nevada.

Ayala enlisted in the Army and his first duty station as a generator mechanic was at Fort Hood, Texas. He also had the opportunity to serve in Europe.

Ayala returned home to apply his skills and to earn a computer networking degree. He is also active with the veteran community.

Huckaby’s Air Force career took her across the globe to England, Germany and South Korea. She returned to Reno to become a student in public health pre-nursing. As a student at TMCC, she has been involved with the veterans club and currently serves as vice president. Huckaby has set a commitment to help others make an impact.

Keynote speaker Maj. Gen. Daniel Waters, the adjutant general for the Nevada National Guard, commended the scholarship winners. In his prepared remarks, he also said the number of people who serve in the military has been declining. “The number of people willing to support (the military) — thank God — hasn’t,” he said of the continued strong backing from community benefactors and leaders.

Waters enlisted in the Army when he was 17 years old and he knew at the time the military was his career. He has now completed 38 years of service of what he calls “an incredible ride.” “I fell in love with the Army. I fell in love with the mission. I fell in love with the people,” he said, adding he places service above self.

Waters, whose first assignment as an enlisted soldier was at Fort Kobbe, Panama, has accepted numerous assignments that have taken him around the world. His education has included the National War College in addition to other leadership programs. In his civilian life, Waters earned a Master of Business Administration at the University of Nevada and postgraduate certificates in leadership from both George Washington and Harvard universities.

Waters said those who serve in the military belong to a family hailing from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Coast Guard and National Guard. “They come together as part of a joint force to ensure our nation’s security,” he said. “You belong to something bigger. There’s a greater purpose than self.”

Waters also acknowledged Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower who changed the name of Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1954. He said it became an opportunity for people to hold hands and honor those who have served or are serving in the military. “People are still willing to raise their right hand and write a blank check for serving and dedicating their lives to our nation,” Waters added.

Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony congratulated the scholarship recipients and the guests who attended to support the veterans and scholarship fund. “We are here to support them,” he stressed.

Anthony said the Nevada Department of Veterans Services is ready to support veterans with issues dealing with health care, housing, workforce development and the other services the agency provides. He also said there shouldn’t be any homeless veterans in the state. The first-term lieutenant governor also recognized J.R. and Brigette Stafford for their dedication and passion for the veterans community for organizing the annual scholarship night.

“They’re leaving a lasting impression on our veterans,” he said.