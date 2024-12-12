Birdeez scores a hole in one with Sierra Street opening

A new indoor mini golf experience has hit the scene, but this one is quite unlike any other Biggest Little City offering. The indoor entertainment venue, dubbed Birdeez, opened Dec. 10 next to Thai Corner Café near the Sierra Street parking garage. Inside, there are three nine-hole mini-golf courses color-coded for difficulty, an electronic-supported darts experience, two full bars, several private rooms, eating areas, televisions and more.

The result is a huge playground for those of all ages with a full lunch and dinner bar menu and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

The experience starts at the front desk where each member of your group will sign a waiver and choose their adventure. As mentioned, there are three mini golf courses to choose from, including two upstairs and one downstairs. The upstairs courses are the easier of the two with blue being the most straightforward and green offering a bit of a challenge. It is the downstairs red course that is deemed the most difficult, although it may also be the most fun. Image courtesy of Birdeez and used with permission.

The casino-themed courses play into the Reno landscape, and the creative holes and electronic scoring system add elements of fun and ease. For example, you may be attempting to pendulum swing golf balls toward the final hole or dodge obstacles made out of oversized cards and dice.

The darts experience reminds us of Social Darts down in Las Vegas. Traditional dart boards are situated at the end of lanes where guests can choose different electronic games to play or a more straightforward round of darts. One of the best features? Instant replay of the winning shot so you can see the triumph or defeat on your opponents’ faces.

For the littlest visitors, a giant TV was playing a kids movie on the staircase, which has been designed with extra-deep steps and stocked with pillows to create a cozy hang-out space in between levels.

Both bars are more likely to have the televisions turned to sports. You can order food and drinks here or at a nearby table. The menu consists largely of bar food—think chicken wings, pizza and shareable appetizers—but there are a few surprises.

I ordered up a BLAT (that’s bacon, lettuce, avocado and tomato), and it came out on soft bread with thick crust and fresh ingredients. The avocado was sliced, not mashed, and the bacon was crispy and delicious. The side of French fries was also really good, beer-battered and thick instead of a skinnier shoe-string fry.

Image: Nora Tarte / THIS IS RENO

The chicken wings were also good. Served as a full plate instead of a standalone appetizer, there were French fries and celery sticks included. The chicken wings (we ordered them in lemon pepper) didn’t have a strong lemon or pepper taste but instead were dry rubbed and gave off a hint of garlic. No complaints, though—these wings are extra juicy on the inside and super crispy on the outside and there’s more flavors to choose from. I didn’t strictly ask, but they give off that never-frozen quality not all restaurant wings possess.

The rest of the menu includes everything from spinach and artichoke dip to a kids menu with simple options. There are several signature drinks with fun names and creative recipes, but there’s also a lineup of stocked fridges behind the bar boasting your favorite canned beverages—both alcoholic and not.

The entire business model is co-owned by Phil Frayssinoux, an entrepreneur who has partial ownership of Reno Axe just down the street from Birdeez, as well as Sensology and The Dart Side, both inside Grand Sierra Resort. He also owns a piece of Tahoe Axe & Darts in South Lake. Let’s just say Birdeez is definitely in his wheelhouse.

There is a third offering set to join the party as well, although it hasn’t launched yet. A game-show-style trivia experience is coming to Birdeez soon, pinning friends against each other in what promises to be an expert combination of knowledge and entertainment.

Want to see it all for yourself? The space is open 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Website: https://birdeezreno.com

Address: 151 N. Sierra Street

Phone: 775-636-6616