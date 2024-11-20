What is your vote worth? A look at the data

Reno City Council member Kathleen Taylor raised more money per registered voter in her ward than any other candidate and spent more per vote than anyone else—by far. Campaign contribution and expense data reported to the Secretary of State through the end of September shows that candidates who raised and spent the most money were most likely to win their races. Who’s funding local elections this year? We took a deep dive so you don’t have to.

This Is Reno reviewed candidate filings from the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office from the start of 2024 through the third quarter filing capturing data through the end of September. It showed that local candidates—for Reno’s City Council, Washoe’s Board of County Commissioners and one race for the school district’s Board of Trustees—raised nearly $1.5 million in cash and in-kind contributions and had already spent 80% of what they’d raised.

The well-funded Taylor, who was appointed to the city council and ran her first campaign for the Ward 1 seat, brought in $8.31 in contributions for every registered voter in her ward—nearly three times the average—outpacing all other candidates. Developers, construction companies and casinos were her key donors. She also spent almost three times as much per vote, or more, than any other candidate, shelling out $36.78 for every vote she received in November’s general election.

Sitting City Council members—Taylor, Miguel Martinez and Devon Reese—were the biggest fundraisers per registered voter in their districts, bringing in an average of $6.28 per registered voter. Newcomer Brandi Anderson, who won the new Ward 6 seat, was also a top fundraiser, bringing in $4 per registered voter in her ward.

All four city council victors were also the biggest spenders per vote.

The only race where more contributions and higher spending didn’t result in a win was Washoe County School District Board of Trustees, District G. In that race, incumbent Diane Nicolet raised just 7 cents per registered voter and spent 30 cents per vote she received. Her challenger, the well-funded Perry Rosenstein, brought in 36 cents per registered voter and spent $1.05 per vote he received. He lost by 1,629 votes.

Explore the data below.

