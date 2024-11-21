WCSD to appoint replacement trustee for Rodriguez after he was elected to Sparks council

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees is looking for candidates to fill the District C seat after Trustee Joe Rodriguez stepped down. Rodriguez, who was elected to the Sparks City Council on Nov. 5, left his school board role right after the election. Nevada doesn’t allow people to hold two elected positions at the same time.

Rodriguez was appointed in 2021 to replace then-outgoing Trustee Andrew Caudill. He was elected to the seat Nov. 8, 2022.

District C covers 20 schools in Spanish Springs and the North Valleys. Anyone interested in applying needs to live within the district’s boundaries. To apply, candidates need to submit a letter of intent, a resume or CV, and answers to four specific questions by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 20.

If more than five complete applications come in, the board may review them publicly on Jan. 7, 2025. The board will interview the final candidates in public on Jan. 14, 2025, at 9 a.m. Trustees plan to vote on who gets the District C seat during this meeting.

You can submit applications by email, mail, or drop them off at the WCSD Board Services Department by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 20. Applications may be submitted by email to [email protected], by mail at WCSD Board Services Department, P.O. Box 30425, Reno, NV 89520-3425 or by hand delivery at 425 E. Ninth St. in Reno.

Source: WCSD