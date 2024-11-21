Truckee Meadows  fire opens pile burning Dec. 1

Open burning, also known as pile burning, will be permitted for residents within the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, weather permitting, and with an approved burn permit. Burning will resume in spring 2025 under similar restrictions.

Pile burning is the controlled burning of stacked vegetation to reduce fire hazards and create defensible space. Residents must secure a 2024-2025 burn permit, as prior permits are no longer valid. Permits are issued automatically online based on parcel location and size.

Burning is allowed only on permissible burn days designated by TMFPD. Residents must confirm each day’s burn status by visiting the TMFPD website or calling 775-326-6000, option 1. Parcels within the Truckee Meadows Hydrographic Basin 87 must be at least 2 acres to burn, while parcels outside the basin must be at least 1 acre.

Burn hours are from sunrise to noon, with no visible smoke after 1 p.m. Residents must follow all regulations, including maintaining safe distances from structures and limiting pile sizes. Wind speeds over 10 mph or unexpected weather changes can restrict burning.

TMFPD emphasizes that residents are responsible for proper burning practices and may be held liable under Nevada Revised Statute 474.550 for any wildfires caused by negligence.

Recreational fires, cooking, and ceremonial fires do not require a permit but must comply with TMFPD guidelines. For more information, pile burning rules or to apply for a permit, visit www.tmfpd.us.

Source: TMFPD