The Nevada Dairy Farmers announce $20,000 agriculture scholarships in Nevada (sponsored)

The Nevada Dairy Farmers will be awarding $20,000 in scholarships to Nevada college juniors and seniors with agricultural and veterinary science majors.

“As we celebrate the second year of our scholarship, we remain committed to encouraging students who champion the preservation of our land and livestock,” said Libby Lovig, RDN, LD, general manager at Nevada Dairy Farmers. “This initiative not only promotes continuing education but also empowers students to bring their innovative visions to life. Our scholarship opens doors to further education and a deeper understanding of the world. We are excited to see how bright minds will shape the future of agriculture.”

There will be four $5,000 scholarships granted. Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Attending the University of Nevada, Reno

Juniors or seniors with a declared major in agricultural science or veterinary science

Legal residents of Nevada, 17 years of age or older

Candidates must apply online or by mail and submit proof of acceptance or enrollment at the University of Nevada, Reno with a declared major in agriculture or veterinary science and demonstrate initiative, character and quality in a written cover letter and in application responses. Entrants will be evaluated by the Nevada Dairy Farmers & Dairy Council of Nevada staff and scholarship winners will be chosen.

The scholarship process opens on Sunday, December 1, 2024. Completed applications should be submitted online or mailed in and postmarked no later than 11:59:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Upon conclusion of the scholarship submission period, a judging panel will select four winners from submitted applications. Winners will be notified via email on Monday, March 24, 2025. The potential finalist must reply within 72 hours or the spot will be forfeited. Questions regarding applications or scholarship information can be directed to Libby Lovig at (775) 674-4015 or [email protected].

For more information, visit the Nevada Dairy Farmers Scholarship webpage. Individuals interested in this scholarship may submit their applications online by the deadline.

About The Nevada Dairy Farmers:

The Nevada Dairy Farmers are a group of dairy producers and dedicated advocates who work together to promote responsible dairy farming, nutritional products, and the people who make it all happen, our farmers. Our mission is to promote the nutritional benefits and affordability of natural, nutrient-rich dairy products as part of a healthy lifestyle for youth, families, and adults.

The Dairy Council® of Nevada is a non-profit organization comprised of a team of dedicated professionals devoted to the promotion of agriculture, lifelong health, and the enjoyment of food. We work on behalf of Nevada’s Dairy Farm Families to provide timely, scientifically-based nutrition information to the media, health professionals, consumers, and others concerned about fostering a healthy diet in addition to promoting fun, community-based events to showcase dairy foods and dairy farmers.

For more information about The Nevada Dairy Farmers, visit nevadamilk.com or find us on facebook.com/nevadamilk, twitter.com/nevadamilk, and on Instagram @nevadamilk.

