School board to vote on new elementary school, phone policy

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Washoe County School District welcome sign.
Washoe County School District public meeting sign. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to approve funding for a new elementary school in Stead and hear a proposal to manage students’ smartphone devices in classrooms.

The board will vote on approving $8.16 million for the construction phase of a new elementary school in Stead’s Silver Dollar development area. This project was recommended by the district’s Capital Funding Protection Committee. Trustees will decide on awarding a $54.3 million construction contract to Clark/Sullivan Construction for the new school.

The meeting will also feature a presentation on the “Phone Away & Learn Today” action plan, which aims to address the use of personal electronic devices in schools across the district.

Other items on the agenda:

  • Reviewing the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2024
  • Approving various contracts, including those for student mental health services and technology purchases
  • Recognizing National Apprenticeship Week, Veterans Day and Native American Heritage Month

The board will also hear about the Native Culture and Education Program, including updates on federal grants and strategic goals for Native American education.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m. at the district’s administration building in Ninth Street.

Source: WCSD

