Santa Sightings: Where to find the big guy this holiday season

Ho, ho, ho… can you believe Christmas is almost here? If you’ve made a seasonal to-do list, we hope visiting Santa was on it. And if you still need to check that little activity off, we’ve rounded up some opportunities to visit—and even take pictures with—Santa himself. Whether you’ve got your kids or your pets in tow, here are some known Santa sightings in Reno.

Nov. 16-17

Hand Craft Coffee Company wants to know if you’re on Santa’s nice or naughty list. For two days, the Wells Avenue coffee shop is offering 10 minute photo sessions with Santa. The focus is on quick, fun and interactive holiday photos that make excellent holiday cards to send to family and friends. You can schedule an appointment or just walk. The cost is $85 and includes five digital images, a cookie for each child and one-on-one time with Santa.

Nov. 16

At Reno Public Market, Santa will make an appearance at the Undy Fundy Clothing Drive from 4-8 p.m. RPM entices the public to take part in a festive evening featuring sips, bites, face painting and raffle prizes while also enjoying free hot cocoa and visits with Santa. Don’t forget to drop off new underwear and socks (or gently used jackets) to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows and Mater Academy.

Nov. 21

Santa will be there for the Grand Sierra Resort’s annual tree lighting event. The event lights 130 trees across the property—instead of just one—while guests enjoy live holiday carols sung by the Depoali Middle School Choir, hot cocoa and cookies and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Nov. 30

The Village at Rancharrah is hosting its annual Shop Small Saturday from 4-7 p.m. Held on small business Saturday, the idea is to support local businesses for the holiday season, shopping at Rancharrah’s curated shops and dining at places like Grafted Whiskey and Wine Bar and Hinoki. Santa will be there for photos throughout the event as well as the Reed High School Intermezzo Choir, which is set to perform. At 5:30 p.m., the 30-foot tree in the Village will be lit to kick off the holiday season.

Through Dec. 24

The classic mall experience is nostalgic if nothing else. Meadowood Mall invites Santa to visit for daily photo ops starting Nov. 14 and lasting through the holiday season. Stop by to snap a photo. On Dec. 8 from 8:30-10:30 a.m., there will be a special Caring Santa visit curated especially for those with special needs. The special event promises to be sensory-friendly and reservations are required.

Through Dec. 24

Cabela’s in Verdi opened its Santa’s Wonderland experience on Nov. 7, and through Dec. 24, anyone can attend the festive and free event. The shopping retailer transforms into a magic Christmas village for nearly two months, offering delicious treats, themed activities and giveaways. Plus, when you visit Santa, you can take home a keepsake 4X6 photo. Reservations to see Santa are recommended.

Dec. 7, 14 and 21

The Shayden Summit Mall will host its own Santa meet and greets on Dec. 7, 14 and 21, from 1-4 p.m. Besides free photos with Santa, visitors can also write their own letters to the North Pole and indulge in some other festive activities.

Dec. 11, 13

Santa loves to visit local libraries, and he’ll often make stops at several Washoe County branches. The Incline Village Library will host a holiday party with Santa Claus from 4-5:30 p.m. with crafts, letter writing, music and a hot cocoa bar. A similar party will take place Friday, Dec. 13 at Duncan/Traner Community Library.

Dec. 14

For one day only, from noon-4 p.m., Santa Claus and the Grinch will visit Natural Paws to pose for photos with your pet. Well-behaved and leashed pets can visit and take home a photo with their favorite seasonal character. Plus, there’s a wine tasting for adults. Proceeds benefit pet adoption efforts.

Dec. 14

If you’re looking for a more robust Santa experience, look no further than Simply Song Santa Minis. The cost is a little higher–$100 per session—but includes a private 10 minute meeting with Santa Claus and five edited photos. Each session is good for up to three kids. Before or after your visit with Santa, kids can also write letters, enjoy hot cocoa or indulge in other holiday snacks.

Dec. 14-15

The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino welcomes Santa one weekend in December. Hosted at the Kids Club , there will be hot cocoa, cider and cookies to enjoy while you tell Saint Nick what you’d like to receive for Christmas this year.