Roundabout Catering purchases Wells Avenue’s ‘The Virgil’

Even if you’ve never heard of The Virgil, you’ve likely seen the 100-year-old brick building that houses the event space on Vassar Street. From 1947 to 1978, it operated as Little Flower Church.

While The Virgil has hosted events for years, it recently made headlines when restaurant and event management couple Colin and MaryBeth Smith—owners of Roundabout Catering, Smith and River, Tannenbaum Events Center, Franco Bread, the Café at the Nevada Museum of Art and The Meadows at Fernley—acquired the business in its entirety.

The Smiths first became interested in The Virgil after catering several events there through Roundabout. With a goal of expanding their events business to include a building in the heart of Reno, the venue seemed like a perfect fit.

“Whether it’s an intimate gathering or an elegant celebration, this venue is designed to adapt to your needs. We see lots of potential in its size, history, and ideal location,” MaryBeth said in a press release.

Though The Virgil is already operational, the Smiths plan to make updates. Improvements to the kitchen will support on-site catering, while other operational upgrades will help create a “one-stop shop” for clients. The goal is to offer party rentals, catering and event planning expertise under one—very iconic—roof.

While weddings will remain a key part of the offerings (similar to Tannenbaum and The Meadows), The Virgil will also be available for office meetings, business gatherings, classes, corporate events, smaller parties, and more.

For those who have worked with Roundabout in the past, it’s clear how the various arms of their business empire will complement each other after this acquisition. By offering catering through Roundabout, a food truck option, and beautiful event spaces in three Northern Nevada cities, the Smiths aim to leverage their expertise across event teams for the benefit of The Virgil’s clients.

“With every detail—from creative cuisine to client service—we ensure the event is successful, memorable and what people come to expect from us,” Colin said.

Chef Colin, alongside his wife MaryBeth, has been a fixture in the region’s culinary and event industry since 2007, when he opened Roundabout Bistro in Somersett. He is also the chef behind 16 Escape Lounges in the United States, including the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, and is a graduate of the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco.