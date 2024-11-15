Reno’s Veterans Guest House announces hospice home for veterans

Veterans Hospice Home set to help address critical gap in end-of-life care

The Veterans Guest House, a Reno-based nonprofit, will open a cost-free hospice home for terminally ill veterans, addressing a critical need for end-of-life care for the over 75,000 veterans in northern Nevada. Set to welcome its first resident in June 2025, the Veterans Hospice Home will offer six private rooms, specialized equipment and ADA-compliant facilities.

The home aims to provide a supportive, home-like environment where veterans can spend their final days with dignity and comfort, thanks to community donations. Veterans will be encouraged to personalize their spaces with photos and items from home.

The new 5,170-square-foot hospice facility, which was developed to ease access to hospice care for rural veterans, will feature common areas, a shared kitchen and an accessible backyard. Modeled after national best practices from the Omega House Network, a nonprofit membership organization that has developed a blueprint for social model hospice homes, the home will support veterans with personalized care and allow them to choose their own medical providers.

“At Veterans Guest House, we’ve seen firsthand the challenges many rural veterans face in their final days,” said Sylvia Froslie, CEO of Veterans Guest House. “They have limited resources and limited options.”

As one of the most rural states in the contiguous United States, Nevada faces unique challenges in providing hospice care for veterans due to limited medical resources in these remote areas. The high costs of in-home hospice care, which can average over $5,000 per month, add further financial strain, making it difficult for veterans to afford this essential support.

“In the same way we know that access to curative healthcare can be cost-prohibitive for veterans, our guests who started to stay with us 30 years ago are now sharing the challenges they are facing at end-of-life.” Froslie said. “We are honored to support veterans through their final journey by creating a peaceful, comfortable, home-like environment we have been known for. We invite the community to help us bring this cost-free option to life.”

Veterans Guest House, which also operates a flagship property on Locust Street in Reno, currently serves up to 33 veterans and their families with free lodging and support services. Learn more at www.veteransguesthouse.org.

The organization is seeking donations and volunteers to support the hospice home. Interested individuals can contact Patrice Klaich at [email protected] or call 775-324-6958, ext. 14.

Source: Veterans Guest House