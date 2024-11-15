34.9 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
HealthMilitaryNews

Reno’s Veterans Guest House announces hospice home for veterans

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Building on 30-years in medical hospitality, Veterans Guest House has identified a critical need: rural veterans cannot access hospice care. In response, VGH will offer a cost-free, private residence for veterans at end of life. Courtesy photo
Building on 30-years in medical hospitality, Veterans Guest House has identified a critical need: rural veterans cannot access hospice care. In response, VGH will offer a cost-free, private residence for veterans at end of life. Courtesy photo
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Veterans Hospice Home set to help address critical gap in end-of-life care

The Veterans Guest House, a Reno-based nonprofit, will open a cost-free hospice home for terminally ill veterans, addressing a critical need for end-of-life care for the over 75,000 veterans in northern Nevada. Set to welcome its first resident in June 2025, the Veterans Hospice Home will offer six private rooms, specialized equipment and ADA-compliant facilities. 

The home aims to provide a supportive, home-like environment where veterans can spend their final days with dignity and comfort, thanks to community donations. Veterans will be encouraged to personalize their spaces with photos and items from home.

The new 5,170-square-foot hospice facility, which was developed to ease access to hospice care for rural veterans, will feature common areas, a shared kitchen and an accessible backyard. Modeled after national best practices from the Omega House Network, a nonprofit membership organization that has developed a blueprint for social model hospice homes, the home will support veterans with personalized care and allow them to choose their own medical providers.

“At Veterans Guest House, we’ve seen firsthand the challenges many rural veterans face in their final days,” said Sylvia Froslie, CEO of Veterans Guest House. “They have limited resources and limited options.” 

As one of the most rural states in the contiguous United States, Nevada faces unique challenges in providing hospice care for veterans due to limited medical resources in these remote areas. The high costs of in-home hospice care, which can average over $5,000 per month, add further financial strain, making it difficult for veterans to afford this essential support.

“In the same way we know that access to curative healthcare can be cost-prohibitive for veterans, our guests who started to stay with us 30 years ago are now sharing the challenges they are facing at end-of-life.” Froslie said. “We are honored to support veterans through their final journey by creating a peaceful, comfortable, home-like environment we have been known for.  We invite the community to help us bring this cost-free option to life.” 

Veterans Guest House, which also operates a flagship property on Locust Street in Reno, currently serves up to 33 veterans and their families with free lodging and support services. Learn more at www.veteransguesthouse.org

The organization is seeking donations and volunteers to support the hospice home. Interested individuals can contact Patrice Klaich at [email protected] or call 775-324-6958, ext. 14.

Source: Veterans Guest House

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Military

Veterans Guest House experiences record-setting capacity numbers 

Steve Ranson -
The Veterans Guest House in Reno recently announced it has been operating beyond its capacity for more than a month

Military briefs around northern Nevada

Veterans Guest House offers $5000 prize for year-end fundraiser

Raffle to Salute and Support Veterans

VIDEO: Veterans Guest House Expands, Holds Grand Opening Saturday