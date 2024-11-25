Reno events to check out this week (11/25/24) Nutcracker, Legos and flying turkeys

This week’s events in the Reno area will have you building, dancing, laughing and tossing poultry. Besides the highlights below, more listings are available on our full calendar. More details are provided below.
- Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers at Reno Little Theater. The story, set in 1625, begins with D’Artagnan heading to Paris in search of adventure. Along with D’Artagnan goes Sabine, his sister, the quintessential tomboy. Sent with D’Artagnan to attend a convent school in Paris, she poses as a young man—D’Artagnan’s servant— and quickly becomes entangled in her brother’s adventures.
Editor’s picks
- The Nutcracker, Nevada Dance Company’s 35th Anniversary Production This holiday season, experience the enchanting performance of The Nutcracker as Nevada Dance Company presents its 35th annual production, a beloved tradition that brings the magic of ballet to Northern Nevada. Friday – Sunday at the Carson City Community Center.
- Turkey toss. Can a turkey really fly? Find out in The Shop when you build a catapult-style turkey launcher using available tools and materials. Design, build, test and repeat—how far can your tiny turkey fly? Saturday at The Discovery.
- Bachata Brunch. Spice up your Sunday brunch plans with Bachata Brunch brought to you by The Reno Empire & Sierra Event Group. The event begins with a one-hour free community dance lesson, so everyone can learn the steps. Then the dance floor is open for everyone to boogie. Sunday at the Reno Public Market
- Lego Club – Collaborative Holiday Village Build. Are you a BrickHead? Do you want to build with others? Join Washoe County Libraries as they provide weekly challenges for you to get creative and meet with others who love to build. Saturday at Sierra View Library.
- Wayne Brady. Wayne Brady is an American television host, comedian, actor and singer. Improv comedy fans know him best as a regular on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”. He’s also a gifted singer, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance. Saturday at the Atlantis Casino and Resort.