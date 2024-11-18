Reno events to check out this week (11/18/24) Bachata Brunch, Fall Dance Fest and Santa

This week’s events in the Reno area will get your feet moving for the upcoming holiday season in the Biggest Little City. Enjoy Reno Public Market’s Bachata Brunch or Santa at Cabela’s.
- Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers at Reno Little Theater. The story, set in 1625, begins with D’Artagnan heading to Paris in search of adventure. Along with D’Artagnan goes Sabine, his sister, the quintessential tomboy. Sent with D’Artagnan to attend a convent school in Paris, she poses as a young man—D’Artagnan’s servant— and quickly becomes entangled in her brother’s adventures.
Editor’s picks
- Fall Dance Festival 2024. The Fall Dance Festival is an annual dance concert featuring the innovative choreography of UNR student artists. Choreographers have each conceived, designed, and directed their works for presentation on the Redfield Proscenium stage. This diverse show of creative talent is not to be missed. Friday and Saturday and Sunday at Redfield Proscenium Theatre UNR.
- Reno Phil presents Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto If fate comes knocking, will you answer? A balance of dramatic intensity and heartfelt melodic expression, Verdi’s Overture from his opera “La Forza del Destino” is one of the most iconic and influential overtures of all time. Saturday and Sunday at the Pioneer Center.
- Santa’s Wonderland. Get ready for the holiday season with annual Santa’s wonderland experience at Cabela’s. Bring your family to join over two million kids in taking a photo with Santa. Ongoing at Cabela’s in Boomtown.
- Native Rights and Culture in Fiction. A Conversation with Mona Susan Power. Mona Susan Power chats about her newest novel A Council of Dolls. This conversation highlights how her work explores Native Rights and Native American culture, in particular using an important symbol that anchors comfort and companionship in Native life: dolls. Wednesday at the downtown Reno Library.
- Bachata Brunch. Spice up your Sunday brunch plans with Bachata Brunch brought to you by The Reno Empire & Sierra Event Group. The event begins with a one-hour free community dance lesson, so everyone can learn the steps. Then the dance floor is open for everyone to boogie. Sunday at the Reno Public Market