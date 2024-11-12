Reno events to check out this week (11/11/24) Live music, some craft beer and art 

This week’s lineup of activities in the Reno area will tickle your tastebuds, be music to your ears and warm your heart. Satisfy all of your senses by getting out and about in the Biggest Little City.

In addition to the highlights below, many more listings are available on our full calendar. More details are provided below.

Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Please confirm event details with venues before attending, as schedules may change or events may be canceled. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.

Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers at Reno Little Theater. The story, set in 1625, begins with D’Artagnan, who sets off for Paris in search of adventure. Along with D’Artagnan goes Sabine, his sister, the quintessential tomboy. Sent with D’Artagnan to attend a convent school in Paris, she poses as a young man—D’Artagnan’s servant— and quickly becomes entangled in her brother’s adventures.

The BCC Annual Gala. The Black Community Collective’s Annual Gala at the Nevada Museum of Art Skyroom takes place on Saturday. Each of the honorees, Ken and Demetrice Dalton, Helen Townsell-Parker, and several Entrepreneurial Literacy and Financing Program graduates, have made a huge difference in the community through their hard work.

Editor’s picks