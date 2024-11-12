Reno events to check out this week (11/11/24) Live music, some craft beer and art 

This week’s lineup of activities in the Reno area will tickle your tastebuds, be music to your ears and warm your heart. Satisfy all of your senses by getting out and about in the Biggest Little City.
In addition to the highlights below, many more listings are available on our full calendar. More details are provided below.
Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.
Please confirm event details with venues before attending, as schedules may change or events may be canceled. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.
Sponsored events
- Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers at Reno Little Theater. The story, set in 1625, begins with D’Artagnan, who sets off for Paris in search of adventure. Along with D’Artagnan goes Sabine, his sister, the quintessential tomboy. Sent with D’Artagnan to attend a convent school in Paris, she poses as a young man—D’Artagnan’s servant— and quickly becomes entangled in her brother’s adventures.
- The BCC Annual Gala. The Black Community Collective’s Annual Gala at the Nevada Museum of Art Skyroom takes place on Saturday. Each of the honorees, Ken and Demetrice Dalton, Helen Townsell-Parker, and several Entrepreneurial Literacy and Financing Program graduates, have made a huge difference in the community through their hard work.
Editor’s picks
- Reno Jazz Orchestra presents “Timeless Reimagined Standards”. Join the RJO for an unforgettable performance celebrating the timeless classics of big band jazz. Immerse yourself in the melodies of “It Don’t Mean a Thing if It Ain’t Got That Swing,” reimagined by the talented Reno Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Music Director Greg Johnson. Saturday and Sunday at Note-Able Music Therapy Services Theater.
- Barrels & Bites The much-anticipated Barrels & Bites event is set to return at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Barrels & Bites offers an evening of indulgence, where attendees can enjoy hundreds of local and international beverages, gourmet bites and endless entertainment. Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. Friday at the Peppermill.
- 50 Years of Art Cindy Gunn Art Reception. Cindy Gunn is a local artist who has been showing work in the Truckee Meadows and surrounding areas since 1975. She has been a public artist for the state of Nevada and she taught art in high school and middle schools for ten years. She is active in the arts community here and was a Burning Man artist for 13 years. Friday at Savage Mystic Gallery.
- Cruisin’ The Blues with Chris Cain. Enjoy an evening of blues music surrounded by the coolest cars, including the Bluesmobile from “The Blue Brothers.” Saturday at the National Automobile Museum.
- Vandoliers & Lucero. Vandoliers are a uniquely Texas band, distilling the Lone Star State’s vast musical identity into a raucous, breakneck vibe that’s all their own. They are opening for longtime southern rockers Lucero. Friday at Crystal Bay.