Reno City Council approves effluent water contract with Sparks, Storey County’s TRI Center

The Reno City Council on Wednesday approved an agreement with the TRI-General Improvement District (GID) for treated effluent. The agreement, approved in September 2017, requires the cities of Reno and Sparks to adopt a fee structure for effluent service.

The agreement provides treated effluent from the Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility (TMWRF) to TRI-GID for process water at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center and for TRI-GID customers. A pump station and 16-mile pipeline to transport water from TMWRF to TRI-GID were completed earlier this summer.

Under the agreement, TRI-GID will invoice effluent service through Sparks, and Reno will be reimbursed by Sparks for its share based on the current cost-sharing agreement for TMWRF operations and maintenance.

The agreement recommends a base fee of $1.15 per 1,000 gallons of effluent, which includes labor, electrical costs and depreciation. The base fee will increase annually by 2.9%. Neither city profits from the rate. It is set at cost to cover pipeline operation expenses.

Council member Naomi Duerr noted that other treatment plants provide effluent water, and Washoe County supplies effluent in south Reno for free.

She added that not all effluent users appear to be paying the same rates. For example, some users, like golf courses in south Reno, aren’t being charged, while TRI-GID users are charged at cost and others, like a golf course in the North Valleys, pay a higher rate. Cost for effluent lands local golf course in the rough

“We just want equity and parity and an appropriate cost model,” Duerr said.

Council member Meghan Ebert expressed opposition to a rate that increases annually without review, even if inflation-based. Ebert, who represents the North Valleys, also inquired about the North Valley’s Sierra Sage payment for effluent, which in May drew criticism after the city proposed jacking up fees for the course’s private operator.

The city’s John Flansberg said that Washoe County owns the golf course, and Reno charges the county for effluent use, which the county then passes on to the golf course.

Flansberg noted that early in the arrangement, Washoe County preserved valuable potable water rights in the North Valleys by using effluent from TMWRF. The county then sold the potable rights, reinvesting in North Valleys improvements.

He added that, like with TRI-GID, the cities are not profiting from these charges, which are set at cost to fund infrastructure replacement, known as the “purple pipes,” that deliver effluent to the North Valleys.

Duerr agreed with Ebert, saying she’d like the rate to be periodically reviewed. “We don’t want things to go on forever. We just want to ensure they’re appropriate, like we do at TMWA,” she said.

Ebert said she wouldn’t support an “arbitrary rate increase” with a large sewer fund balance and no immediate projects requiring funding. She also expressed concern about Sierra Sage’s viability if the rate increase affects its charges, noting it is “already struggling” and is one of the few recreational resources in the area.

Staff acknowledged Duerr’s request for periodic rate review but noted it was not included in the motion.

Council member Devon Reese interrupted Ebert to make a motion to pass the item, which was seconded by Council member Kathleen Taylor. During discussion after the motion, Reese again interrupted Ebert, expressing frustration and asking to “call for the question.”

When Duerr called for a vote, Reese asked, “Discussion on the motion?” even though discussion had just occurred, as Duerr pointed out.

The rate passed 5-1 with Ebert voting against the item.

Council approves TMWRF dewatering building project

The council approved a pre-construction agreement with PCL Construction to serve as Construction Manager-At-Risk (CMAR) for the TMWRF Dewatering Building Project.

The $992,539 contract designates PCL as the CMAR to assist with project planning, cost estimates, testing, early purchases, design support and the maximum overall cost of the eventual construction contract.

Located at 8500 Clean Water Way, the dewatering facility project currently focuses on pre-construction processes.