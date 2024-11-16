Reno City Council approves Bella Vista development changes, removing watering requirements for horses

The Reno City Council on Wednesday adopted an ordinance amending the south Reno Bella Vista Ranch development. The approval addressed building size requirements and removed the requirement for developers to provide a watering source for the Virginia Range feral-estray horses.

The development was modified from 575 homes on 19 acres to 609 homes on 27 acres, previously requiring developers to offer water sources for wildlife and wild horses. This was the second reading of the ordinance changes.

Council member Naomi Duerr emphasized that the issue extends beyond horses to wildlife protection. “It’s inhumane to cut wildlife off from their last water source, and we have seven policies in our master plan that address this,” she said. Tensions flare again at City Hall over wild horses and south Reno development

Duerr noted that the new developer, Sunny Hills, acquired the property with the existing requirement to provide an alternative watering source.

During public comment, advocates cited state laws supporting wildlife watering.

Developer representative Garrett Gordon stated that the horses are managed by the Nevada Department of Agriculture, and no decisions can be made without NDA involvement.

Duerr mentioned the need for a wildlife mitigation plan in future project stages. The amendment was approved with Duerr voting against it. Mayor Hillary Schieve encouraged ongoing collaboration with the horse advocacy group Wild Horse Connection.

Other council items

Truckee River Rangers program gets new position

The council also approved an agreement for Washoe County to provide $200,000 to the city’s river rangers program, raising the total number of rangers to five. Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Ullyot said the program’s regional approach reflects the river’s flow through both Reno and Washoe County.

Federal ARPA funds will cover an additional river ranger position for two years. Ullyot said that the rangers enforce park regulations and assist visitors, enhancing park experiences and increasing weekend and event coverage.

Council member Kathleen Taylor praised the program’s impact, while Schieve urged Sparks to consider partnering in the river’s stewardship.

The funding was approved unanimously.

Bryan McArdle, the city’s revitalization manager, provided a downtown update, covering new businesses, safety and service referrals for unhoused individuals. The “Positively Downtown Campaign” highlights improvements, with code enforcement urged to address neglected properties.

Boards and commissions appointments