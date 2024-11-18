REMSA Health’s William Hehn, Jr., achieves national recognition as a 2024 Star of Life (sponsored)

William Hehn, Jr., air communications specialist for REMSA Health, was honored in Washington, D.C., as a 2024 Star of Life by the American Ambulance Association (AAA). The AAA recognizes extraordinary emergency medical services (EMS) professionals during the annual Stars of Life celebration. More than 140 individuals from across the United States were honored at the event, which took place Nov. 10-13, 2024.

Hehn joined REMSA Health in 1994 as a communications specialist and air communications specialist, one of the few employees in the organization who was cross-trained in both disciplines. Before joining the organization, he worked as an emergency medical technician (EMT) in central California. In addition to his current role as an air communications specialist in REMSA Health’s Regional Emergency Communications Center, Hehn serves as a preceptor for the air communications team. As an advanced EMT, he also provides care to patients on the ground operations ambulances and serves as a critical care technician for Care Flight, the organization’s critical care transport service.

Hehn holds a Quality Assurance Certification from the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch and has provided reviews for medical 911 calls in support of the Communications Center’s achievement as an Accredited Center of Excellence. He has also served as a team lead and as the primary communications specialist for major special events, including Burning Man. Hehn received an Outstanding Achievement Award for his role during an active shooter incident in 2013 and he earned a Meritorious Award for his contributions during the Reno Air Race crash in 2011. Hehn is active with the annual National EMS Memorial Bike Ride which honors the service and commitment of EMS professionals through long-distance bicycling events. After the passing of a close colleague, Hehn has continued to raise money to benefit their family. He and his wife, Jann, of 35 years, have two adult children, two horses, a dog, a cat and a flock of chickens. Hehn said, “Without Jann, this recognition would not have been possible.”

“Will’s commitment to serving others through his decades of EMS work is to be commended,” says Adam Heinz, COO, REMSA Health. “He has been a reliable and important part of the REMSA Health team for many years. Will performs his work with a sense of pride and wholeheartedness and he is a well-respected colleague and team member. I am thrilled that Will is being honored and celebrated for his sincere dedication to this profession.”

The Stars of Life event pays tribute to the dedication of EMS professionals and highlights the critical role they play in our country’s healthcare infrastructure. During their time in the nation’s capital, the Stars received medallions and plaques in appreciation for their lifesaving and life-sustaining service. Additionally, the Stars, accompanied by their families and executive leaders, met with members of Congress and congressional aides to discuss important EMS policy issues.

“EMS professionals work around the clock to deliver out-of-hospital care when it is needed most,” said Randy Strozyk, president of the American Ambulance Association. “We honor this year’s Stars of Life and thank them for their tireless service to local communities across the nation.”

About REMSA Health

REMSA Health is a private, non-profit community organization which provides a full range of innovative healthcare services outside of the hospital setting. We are funded only by user fees, with no local tax subsidies. REMSA Health provides Washoe County’s 420,000+ residents with 24/7 ambulance services. Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, provides critical care transport services via ground and air ambulance across the western United States. REMSA Health includes an internationally accredited Regional Emergency Communications Center, a Nevada-licensed Center for Integrated Health and Community Education, an accredited Nurse Health Line, and special operations and special events teams. REMSA Health: Care. Community. Innovation. For more information, visit www.remsahealth.com.

About The American Ambulance Association

Caring for people—First. The American Ambulance Association safeguards the future of mobile healthcare through advocacy, thought leadership, and education. AAA advances sustainable EMS policy, empowering our members to serve their communities with high-quality on-demand healthcare. For more than 40 years, we have proudly represented those who care for people first.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.