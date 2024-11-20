REMSA Health announces the appointment of Angelina Craig to Managing Director of Philanthropy (sponsored)

REMSA Health announces the appointment of Angelina Craig to the role of managing director of philanthropy. Craig’s professional career includes more than a decade of healthcare-related experience and more than seven years of work in philanthropy and development for nonprofit organizations.

“I am thrilled to welcome Angelina to our organization to lead our new philanthropy division,” said Barry Duplantis, president and CEO, REMSA Health. “As a nonprofit healthcare provider, we have always been a purpose-driven organization. Angelina’s fundraising talent will build sustainability through philanthropy ensuring REMSA Health can continue to care for the communities we serve. Her efforts will enhance the gifts that support our organization’s tools and training, empowering us to provide the best emergency medical care possible to those in need.”

This is a new role in the organization and Craig will be responsible for establishing fundraising priorities with senior leaders and the REMSA Health Board of Directors. Through comprehensive donor programs and philanthropic stewardship, she will lead efforts to expand employee health and wellness, expand educational funding, and create investment opportunities for equipment and technology advancements.

Craig comes to the organization from the Nevada Humane Society where she implemented an annual giving program for individual, recurring, major and foundation donors. Prior to that, she held successive positions at Carson Tahoe Health where she led philanthropic support activities including major gifts, a grateful patient program and employee giving. Craig has also held sales and marketing positions with Millenium Health and Bennett Medical.

She holds dual bachelor’s degrees in speech communication and journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno and she earned an Elements of Major Gift certification from the Association of Healthcare Philanthropy. She has served on the board of directors for the Association of Fundraising Professionals Sierra Chapter for seven years and currently holds the position of president-elect. She is also a member of the Rotary Club of Sparks. Craig is a native Nevadan.

About REMSA Health

REMSA Health is a private, non-profit community organization which provides a full range of innovative healthcare services outside of the hospital setting. We are funded only by user fees, with no local tax subsidies. REMSA Health provides Washoe County’s 420,000+ residents with 24/7 ambulance services. Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, provides critical care transport services via ground and air ambulance across the western United States. REMSA Health includes an internationally accredited Regional Emergency Communications Center, a Nevada-licensed Center for Integrated Health and Community Education, an accredited Nurse Health Line, and special operations and special events teams. REMSA Health: Care. Community. Innovation. For more information, visit www.remsahealth.com.