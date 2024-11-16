Photos: Reno Little Theater busts out the swords for wild, swashbuckling musketeer action

Want adventure? Comedy? Sword fighting? Romance? If so, Reno Little Theater’s latest is a swashbuckling romp through a historic tale modernized for today’s audiences. Playwright Ken Ludwig’s rendition of “The Three Musketeers” is now showing at RLT, and it’s a fast-moving production sure to entertain all ages.

The play begins with a brother and sister seeking to spread their wings away from home. D’Artagnan (Jayton Newberry) and his sister Sabine (Alexis Pedote) leave their home in search of adventure—in Paris. He wants to become a musketeer; she wants to find love.

“Three Musketeers” at Reno Little Theater runs through Dec. 15, 2024. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO

Mishaps abound as D’Artagnan finds himself challenged to (illegal) duels based on unfortunate circumstances. Sabine attempts to pass as a young man but becomes a central figure—and fierce fighter—in her brother’s escapades. D’Artagnan desperately wants to become swordsman of service defending France’s queen.

Foes emerge: Cardinal Richelieu (Kirk Gardner) and Countess de Winter (Devon Taylor) seek to destroy the meddlesome newcomers to France, who narrowly manage to escape battles, beatings and various mishaps ultimately to achieve their dreams and put their foes at bay.

A simple but gorgeous set has minimal, rotating props, but a video screen preps the audience for the various upcoming settings in between each act. Those sitting in RLT’s front-row seats are very close to action. More than a dozen actors deftly play even more roles in the play RLT says is “a story about unity and standing up to what’s wrong.”

It’s an impressive production. The costumes and choreography—there is a lot of swordfighting throughout—are coordinated and well-executed, especially for a fast-moving, dozen-plus cast.

An unlikely hero emerges at the end, but you’ll have to see it for yourself to find out who it is. Ken Ludwig’s “The Three Musketeers” is RLT’s show to round out 2024, and there are plenty of opportunities to catch it through mid-December.

Details

November 15, 16\*, 21,22, 23, 30, Dec. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 @ 7:30pm

November 17, 24\*\*, December 1††, 8, 15 @ 2pm

\*denotes PAY-WHAT-YOU-WISH performance

†denotes scheduled U/S performance

\*\*denotes talk back performance

†† denotes captioned performance

Tickets: https://www.renolittletheater.org/the-three-musketeers

CAST

Alexis Pedote as Sabine

Devon Taylor as Milady Countess de Winter/Adele

Serena Dantzler as Constance Bonacieaux

Claire Hachenberger as Queen Anne/D’Artagnan’s mother/Mother Superior

Jayton Newbury as D’Artagnan

Brandon Collins as Athos

Ron Flesher as Porthos

Jared Lively as Aramis

Kirk Gardner as Cardinal Richelieu

Brian Ault as King Louis/Fache

Anson Wapstra Scott as Treville/D’Artagnan’s father/Duke of Buckingham

Carlos Mariscal as Ravanche/Innkeeper/Stanley

Tesia Jankowski as Abbess/Septime/Elise/Sister/Old Woman

Christopher Ross as Rochefort

​CREW