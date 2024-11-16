34.9 F
Reno
Photos: Reno Little Theater busts out the swords for wild, swashbuckling musketeer action

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

"Three Musketeers" at Reno Little Theater runs through Dec. 15, 2024. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Want adventure? Comedy? Sword fighting? Romance? If so, Reno Little Theater’s latest is a swashbuckling romp through a historic tale modernized for today’s audiences. Playwright Ken Ludwig’s rendition of “The Three Musketeers” is now showing at RLT, and it’s a fast-moving production sure to entertain all ages.

The play begins with a brother and sister seeking to spread their wings away from home. D’Artagnan (Jayton Newberry) and his sister Sabine (Alexis Pedote) leave their home in search of adventure—in Paris. He wants to become a musketeer; she wants to find love.

"Three Musketeers" at Reno Little Theater runs through Dec. 15, 2024. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Mishaps abound as D’Artagnan finds himself challenged to (illegal) duels based on unfortunate circumstances. Sabine attempts to pass as a young man but becomes a central figure—and fierce fighter—in her brother’s escapades. D’Artagnan desperately wants to become swordsman of service defending France’s queen. 

Foes emerge: Cardinal Richelieu (Kirk Gardner) and Countess de Winter (Devon Taylor) seek to destroy the meddlesome newcomers to France, who narrowly manage to escape battles, beatings and various mishaps ultimately to achieve their dreams and put their foes at bay.

A simple but gorgeous set has minimal, rotating props, but a video screen preps the audience for the various upcoming settings in between each act. Those sitting in RLT’s front-row seats are very close to action. More than a dozen actors deftly play even more roles in the play RLT says is “a story about unity and standing up to what’s wrong.” 

It’s an impressive production. The costumes and choreography—there is a lot of swordfighting throughout—are coordinated and well-executed, especially for a fast-moving, dozen-plus cast.

An unlikely hero emerges at the end, but you’ll have to see it for yourself to find out who it is. Ken Ludwig’s “The Three Musketeers” is RLT’s show to round out 2024, and there are plenty of opportunities to catch it through mid-December.

Details

DATES

  • November 15, 16\*, 21,22, 23, 30, Dec. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 @ 7:30pm
  • November 17, 24\*\*, December 1††, 8, 15 @ 2pm

\*denotes PAY-WHAT-YOU-WISH performance
†denotes scheduled U/S performance
\*\*denotes talk back performance 
†† denotes captioned performance

Tickets: https://www.renolittletheater.org/the-three-musketeers

CAST

  • Alexis Pedote as Sabine
  • Devon Taylor as Milady Countess de Winter/Adele
  • Serena Dantzler as Constance Bonacieaux
  • Claire Hachenberger as Queen Anne/D’Artagnan’s mother/Mother Superior
  • Jayton Newbury as D’Artagnan
  • Brandon Collins as Athos
  • Ron Flesher as Porthos
  • Jared Lively as Aramis
  • Kirk Gardner as Cardinal Richelieu
  • Brian Ault as King Louis/Fache
  • Anson Wapstra Scott as Treville/D’Artagnan’s father/Duke of Buckingham
  • Carlos Mariscal as Ravanche/Innkeeper/Stanley
  • Tesia Jankowski as Abbess/Septime/Elise/Sister/Old Woman
  • Christopher Ross as Rochefort

​CREW

  • Asst. Direction: Liliana Abel-Suarez
  • Stage Manager: Alexis Moffit
  • Asst. Stage Manager: Alexis Huckaby
  • Scenic Designer: Willow Watson
  • Fight Director: Joshua Waterstone
  • Props & Sound Designer: Chad Sweet
  • Lighting Designer: Melina Frogget
  • Accent & Dialect Coach: Rosie Brownlow-Calkin
  • Intimacy Director: Thomas Rao
  • Costumes: Moira Bengochea, Gene Brown
  • Dramaturg: Luis Galvez
  • Fight Captain: Brandon Collins
  • Dance Captain: Tesia Jankowski
