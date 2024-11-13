PHOTOS: Joe Bonamassa delivers a stellar show in the Grand Theatre

Never miss a story Get free daily Reno news headlines in your inbox five days a week. Subscribe to This Is Reno’s daily newsletter

Saturday evening’s Joe Bonamassa concert started off with a trifecta of frustration. First, with multiple events going on at the Grand Sierra Resort that evening, parking was at a premium. I circled the property for 20 minutes looking for a space, at one point finding myself in the RV Park around the back and unable to find my way out.

When I finally did park and got inside, my tickets were in two different sections. That was a first, but GSR management stepped up and quickly made it right. My photo credentials had a note attached from Bonamassa management stating that photographers could only shoot from the side aisle. This was frustrating, too.

Little did I know that this show was going to be one of the best ever, making it all well worth it.

It was a sold out show and the Grand Theatre was full. Joe Bonamassa and his band came out exactly at 8 p.m. and kicked things off with “Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again),” one of five selections off of his newest release from 2023, “Blues Deluxe Volume 2.” I have not listened to this album from start to finish, but judging from the five selections he played this night, it is a must have for any Bonamassa fan.

“I Want To Shout About It” was one of the highlights of the show. This is a foot-stomping, crowd-pleasing cover of a Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters song that’s included on his new release. Mid-way through this thunderous, dance inducing performance it dropped down to a whisper with some incredibly light and melodic solo picking sprinkled with subtle harmonics, followed by the entry of a beautiful vocal line from backup singer Jade MacRae that ramped back up to a high energy plateau invoking cheers and applause from the audience. Everybody was on their feet. It was an amazing performance.

This was followed up by the slow and somber “The Last Matador of Bayonne,” letting everybody rest their weary feet. This piece both builds in power, and moves back down again while maintaining its somber tone. As it ended, Bonamassa stepped to the front of the stage, removed his trademark sunglasses and took a bow as the crowd applauded.

After a break where he told stories about Reno and his experiences in the Grand Sierra Resort, he took a few minutes to introduce his band. This is the same band that played here with him for his last visit in 2022. If it works, don’t fix it.

Jade MacRae and Danielle De Andrea sing backup for Joe Bonamassa at the Grand Sierra Resort’s Grand Theatre in Reno, Nev. on Nov. 9, 2024. Image: Nick McCabe /. This Is Reno

From here he started to ramp up the energy toward a dynamic show stopper with a 20-minute version of “The Heart That Never Waits.” This starts with a powerful staccato chord pattern and a heavy bass line, with dramatic guitar solos further in. All through this, his two lovely and talented backup singers are performing with some well-rehearsed choreography and of course, vocal harmonies. They are extremely tight and accurate with their harmonies and moves throughout the show.

This segued into a more warm and emotional selection called “Is It Safe To Go Home” off of his newest album. This is an example of Bonamassa’s writing skills, where he creates moving chord patterns that avoid the common one-four-five structure, while still invoking the blues feel.

Then, he took it home with a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Lazy Poker Blues,” which is also on his new album. Reese Wynans killed it with a fabulous keyboard solo in this where he bounced between all three of his keyboards. He got a big ovation for this one. His solo slid straight into Bonamassa’s solo without missing a beat. Once again, everybody was on their feet.

But it didn’t stop there, moving straight into an extended version of ZZ Top’s “Just Got Paid Today.” Toward the end of it, drummer Lemar Carter played an excellent, and long solo. He is amazing.

After exiting stage left for a moment they returned for an encore of “Mountain Time,” which Bonamassa said was recommended to be the closer by Wynans. If you know the song, you’ll understand. It’s a beautiful love song set in the mountains nearby.

As I stated at the top, this was a fantastic show. The sound was perfect, the set list was great, the singers were fantastic, and the band was as tight as you could hope for. Everybody got their money’s worth. It may be a cliche to say, but like a fine wine, I think Joe Bonamassa is getting better with age.

SET LIST

Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again)

Twenty-Four Hour Blues

Love Ain’t A Love Song

Self-Inflicted Wounds

I Want To Shout About It

The Last Matador of Bayonne

I Feel Like Breakin’ Up Somebody’s Home Tonight

– Introductions –

The Heart That Never Waits

Is It Safe To Go Home

Lazy Poker Blues

Just Got Paid

– Encore –

Mountain Time

THE BAND

Joe Bonamassa – Guitars, Vocals

Reese Wynans – Keyboards

Josh Smith – Guitar

Jade MacRae – Vocals

Dannielle De Andrea – Vocals

Lemar Carter – Drums

Calvin Turner (from Reno!) – Bass