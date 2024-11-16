NVC conducts unaccompanied military service

FERNLEY — The Nevada Veterans Coalition conducted its October unaccompanied service for military members representing four branches of the armed forces at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

Each ceremony included a three-round volley, a tolling bell for each veteran and the playing of “Taps.” The Patriot Guard Riders paraded the colors from the columbarium wall to the pavilion to begin each service. The Nevada Army National Guard provided an honor guard.

The services represented came from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Navy. Attendees were informed that every gravestone at the NNVMC tells a story to the thousands of visitors who come to the cemetery each year. Honor guard soldiers from the Nevada Army National Guard fold the U.S. flag during the October unaccompanied service at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. Steve Ranson / NNG

U.S. Air Force : Tech. Sgt. Clarence Chapman, Staff Sgt. Patrick Emanuel, Sgt. Phillip Hughes, Airman 2nd Class George Kell, Airman 3rd Class James Dickey.

: Tech. Sgt. Clarence Chapman, Staff Sgt. Patrick Emanuel, Sgt. Phillip Hughes, Airman 2nd Class George Kell, Airman 3rd Class James Dickey. U.S. Army : Pvt. 1st Class Randolf Chandler, Sgt. Dennis Chrisman, Pvt. Kevin Colgan, Sgt. Walford Crawford, Spec. 4 Leonard Fontes, Sgt. Carl Huycke, Pvt. 1st Class Jay Ledbetter, Pvt. 1st Class Modris Laugalis, Pvt. 1st Class Andrew Pullos, Pvt. 1st Class Jordan Sanchez, Pvt. 1st Class Henry Shomanek, Pvt. 1st Class David Stewart, Tech. Sgt. Harold York.

: Pvt. 1st Class Randolf Chandler, Sgt. Dennis Chrisman, Pvt. Kevin Colgan, Sgt. Walford Crawford, Spec. 4 Leonard Fontes, Sgt. Carl Huycke, Pvt. 1st Class Jay Ledbetter, Pvt. 1st Class Modris Laugalis, Pvt. 1st Class Andrew Pullos, Pvt. 1st Class Jordan Sanchez, Pvt. 1st Class Henry Shomanek, Pvt. 1st Class David Stewart, Tech. Sgt. Harold York. U.S. Marine Corps : Capt. Jack Stevens.

: Capt. Jack Stevens. U.S. Navy: Aviation Support Equipment Technician Petty Officer Carey, Lawrence Flattem, Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Robert Hell, Aircrewman Chief Jerry Jenkins, Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Darrel Kelly, Seaman Donald Kimball, Electronics Technician 3rd Class David Ruhl, John Winter, Ship’s Serviceman 2nd Class Emmet Woods, Volunteer 6 Renwick Haugland.