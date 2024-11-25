New River West Mini Storage breaks ground in Downtown Reno, expanding options for community storage needs (sponsored)

River West Mini Storage, a new family-owned and operated storage facility, has officially broken ground at 277 Chism Street in downtown Reno. Expected to open in Spring 2025, River West Mini Storage will offer 164 units in a variety of sizes, from 5×10 to 10×20, providing safe and convenient storage solutions for the Reno community.

As Reno continues to experience significant growth, with thousands of people moving in and out of the city each year, storage solutions like River West are in high demand. In 2023 alone, Reno is now the 80th-largest city in the United States, up from 82nd in 2020, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The government agency estimated Reno’s population at 274,915 as of July 1, 2023, an increase of more than 10,000 since the official Census count of April 1, 2020, highlighting a need for versatile storage options in the region.

“We wanted to provide for our community by opening this new storage facility downtown,” said Lance Galgon, Owner of River West Mini Storage. “With Reno’s continued growth, we’re proud to be part of the city’s expansion and provide a secure and reliable storage option for residents and businesses alike.”

River West Mini Storage offers extensive security measures, including a comprehensive video surveillance system with cameras surrounding the facility. Each customer will have a personalized security code for easy, secure access at their convenience. Additionally, renters are only required to give a 30-day notice upon vacating a unit, offering flexibility to fit various storage needs.

River West Mini Storage is currently accepting inquiries to join the waiting list for its Spring 2025 opening. To reserve your spot or for more information, email [email protected].

