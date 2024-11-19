Military briefs around Northern Nevada: Week of Nov. 19

Wreaths Across America

The annual Wreaths Across America program is less than two months away, and fundraising continues to place a wreath on every veteran’s grave at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery (NNVMC) in Fernley. The Wreaths Across America remembrance ceremony will take place on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. at the NNVMC.

To order a wreath for the Fernley event, visit nnvc.org, click on “Wreaths Across America” to access the PDF form, or mail your donation to:

Nevada Veterans Coalition

P.O. Box 415

Fernley, NV 89408

If you are on their mailing list, you will soon receive donation information to sponsor a wreath. You can also go to the Nevada Veterans Coalition website (supportnnvc.org) and click on the Wreaths Across America logo with “DONATE” to sponsor a wreath.

NDVS Reno office moving

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) Reno headquarters will move from its current location on McCarran Blvd. to 9400 Gateway Drive in South Meadows during the week of Dec. 2. The new building offers more space for veterans’ groups to meet and gather and will eventually house the entire NDVS staff. This move positions NDVS to become a “Veterans Center” in the future.

The relocation will not affect staff email addresses, phone numbers or fax numbers for the Reno HQ, which includes the Executive Team, Human Resources, Finance and IT departments.

New address:

Nevada Department of Veterans Services

9400 Gateway Drive

Reno, NV 89511

Adopt a Vet Dental

The Adopt a Vet Dental (AAVD) program highlights the challenges veterans face in accessing dental care through a new video. To watch the video, visit: https://youtu.be/y8aOsurGgbE?si=FcPl_fIkbA9GtrkC

An estimated 85% of veterans nationwide are ineligible for dental care through the VA healthcare system. Many veterans face untreated dental issues, leading to isolation and in some cases, attempts to self-treat. AAVD’s mission is to provide free, critical and life-saving dental care to impoverished veterans across Nevada. Over the past 14 years, more than 162 providers have donated over $9 million in care.

For more information, visit: https://adoptavetdental.com/about-us/our-story/

Nevada Guard retiree monthly meetings

Nevada Air Guard Breakfast: Second Tuesday of the month at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club.

Second Tuesday of the month at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club. Nevada Army Guard Breakfast: Second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club. (Note: The November meeting will be on Nov. 18.)

The groups are seeking to increase participation, with about 20–25 regular attendees currently. There is no charge for the breakfasts, which often feature a guest speaker. Guests are welcome to attend.

Elko National Cemetery

The VA National Cemetery Administration (NCA) is constructing Elko National Cemetery, Nevada’s first national cemetery. Recent progress includes grading the property, installing utilities and placing pre-installed crypts for casketed burials. The cemetery’s Public Information Center and restrooms building foundation is underway.

Elko National Cemetery will be developed in phases, with each phase providing 15 years of burial service. Once complete, Sacramento Valley National Cemetery will oversee management.

Veterans Upward Bound

Truckee Meadows Community College’s (TMCC) Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program assists veterans with academic advisement, college applications, education benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. VUB is a U.S. Department of Education program designed to support veterans. For more information, call 775-829-9007, email [email protected] or visit vub.tmcc.edu.

Education Flexibility for Veteran Parents Act

The Education Flexibility for Veteran Parents Act allows veterans with children to access full housing benefits under the G.I. Bill, regardless of whether their program is online or in person. Currently, veterans pursuing online education are only eligible for half the housing benefits, forcing many to choose between attending in-person classes or staying home with their children.

DEERS station opens in Carson City

A new Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) station has opened in Carson City at the Office of the Adjutant General, located at 2460 Fairview Drive. This station replaces the recently closed DEERS location at Reno’s Military Services Support Center but does not affect the DEERS station at the Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno. DEERS enrollment is required for obtaining military common access cards, Uniformed Services ID cards and TRICARE eligibility.

To schedule an appointment:

Carson City: https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/ (search “AG HQ Nevada”)

Reno: https://airbasescheduler.com/fss/ or call 775-788-4523

Walk-in appointments are not allowed due to security protocols. For Naval Air Station Fallon appointments, call 775-426-2808.

Vet Tix: discount tickets to events

Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) provides free tickets to events such as concerts, sports games and family activities for military members, veterans and Gold Star families. Since 2008, Vet Tix has distributed over 25 million tickets to more than 2 million members. In 2018, the foundation launched 1st Tix to extend benefits to first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and 911 dispatchers. To learn more, visit: VetTix.org and 1stTix.org.

Military articles and news briefs are compiled by the Nevada News Group. Questions can be directed to: [email protected].