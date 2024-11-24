Mellow Fellow: An offseason gem beyond summer baseball

Mellow Fellow is a casual — and popular — stop during baseball season, offering pre- and post-game food and drinks when the Reno Aces play at home. But what about during the offseason?

Stepping into Mellow Fellow in the offseason might just be my favorite time to visit. The often-busy bar and grill slows down this time of year, making it more of a laid-back date night spot. As an added bonus, some menu items unavailable two hours before Aces games are back on the table, so having access to the full menu is a perk.

The Reno food scene isn’t exactly lacking in bar-and-grill-style restaurants. In fact, it’s probably the most popular dining option or at least the most saturated market. I you look closely, many of these establishments have unique nuances, and Mellow Fellow is no exception.

The menu here includes staples like wings (offered in several flavors), chips and salsa with queso, and a giant soft pretzel served with a couple of dipping sauces. Much of the menu goes beyond the basics.

For example, the rest of the starters list includes items like Schnitzy Sticks, which are house-made pork schnitzel sticks served with black currant and red onion jam; giant Tempura Stuffed Mushrooms with herbed soft cheese and a chili-honey glaze; and a Babaganoosh Salad complete with eggplant purée, herbed cherry tomatoes and cucumber, fried chickpeas and a Middle Eastern spice mix. Not exactly what other corner bars are serving, is it?

The menu, in all its creative glory, is extensive. There are entire sections dedicated to pitas and mac and cheese. Even the sandwiches and burgers take creative liberties.

One of my favorite menu items is the CockaDoodle, a fried chicken sandwich topped with goat cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and “Doodle sauce,” whatever that is. It’s not spicy like many fried chicken sandwiches, but it offers interesting flavors from the creamy yet earthy goat cheese and local Fire Pickles sourced from Nevada Brining Co.

The rest of the “Two Handers” section reads like an international menu where no two items are quite alike. Options range from a Korean Burger made with a short rib and brisket patty to a rich and tangy Bison Sloppy Joe made with buffalo ragout.

If you like a bit of a kick, the Carne Asada Wrap — featured on the Wrap It Up, an Eatta Pita menu — brings just that. Delicious carne asada is topped with Mellow Fellow’s exclusive cheese sauce and finished with pico de gallo, jalapeño, pickled onion and crema. The best part of any wrap is the soft and thick pita bread. Can’t handle much heat? Ask for an extra side of sauce to tone it down.

Another inspired combination is the Wally Wrap, essentially a Waldorf salad inside a pita. It features grilled chicken, mixed greens, green apple, cranberries, walnuts and a creamy sweet dressing.

From the outside, the space looks deceptively small but inside there are two large rooms. One is the main hub with a centerpiece bar and plenty of seating at tables large and small. The second is an attached overflow space with long tables, opened as needed.

The biggest complaint? The food is pricey. With house-made ingredients and a dedication to local businesses, the higher cost might not be a deal-breaker but entrees tend to run high for a neighborhood bar. Sandwiches and burgers hover near the $20 mark. That said, the portions are generous and starters range from $7 to $15.

On the bright side, the beer list offers plenty of local brews, which is always a plus.

Want to visit in the offseason? Mellow Fellow is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays.

Address: 300 East Second Street

Phone: 775-657-8946

Website: https://www.mellowfellowpub.com