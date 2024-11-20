Live music, dancing and drinks at Lo-Bar Social

Lo-Bar Social is all about the music, and it makes sense when you consider its owner, Joshua Callen, who also owns Blind Dog Tavern and The Hideout Lounge and champions the local band scene.

Many knew the space as Saint James Infirmary before it closed following the COVID-19 shutdowns. Then the California Avenue bar and rooftop deck was briefly The Matador. However, since May 2023, the casual spot featuring a moody downstairs bar and an eclectic upstairs often showcasing live music and talented DJs has been Lo-Bar Social.

Lo-Bar is a triple threat. In addition to the cocktail menu—which includes both standard concoctions and specialty drinks—live music plays nearly nightly, and the rooftop bar is one of few in the Biggest Little City. Lo-Bar Social is all about the music. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO

Callen keeps the public aware of what bands, DJs and other musical talents will be visiting; all you have to do is follow the Instagram or Facebook pages for frequent updates or check the website (lobarsocial.com) for upcoming events.

Many acts have no cover or low covers (usually $5-$10 per show). Every Thursday night, however, is Jazz Night from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

One aspect of Lo-Bar that I love is the option to have multiple experiences in one venue. Early on, the main bar is pretty chill, but it gets loud when live music rolls in. There’s a collection of booths where people can sit to enjoy the show alongside a strong old-fashioned or cool martini. There’s also a large open space surrounding the bar for mingling or dancing when a band is set up in the corner.

Upstairs, cleverly referred to as Hi-Bar, you can get some fresh air and a completely different environment. The outdoor bar serves plenty of drinks, and there’s seating both at the bar and on the surrounding patio. Grab a spot next to a firepit to warm your hands as you sip. Later in the night, a DJ may make their way upstairs to play tunes for the crowd, and the open space becomes a perfect dance floor.

More

445 California Avenue

(775) 800-1116

Website