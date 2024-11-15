Greater Nevada Credit Union collects food and toys for the holiday season (sponsored)

Greater Nevada Credit Union is accepting donations for northern Nevada families in need during the Greater Giving Holiday Drive now through Wednesday, Dec. 11.

In recognition of the start of the holiday season, Greater Nevada Credit Union branch locations across northern Nevada are collecting donations for those in need on behalf of local nonprofits and the KTVN 2 News Nevada Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive.

GNCU asks northern Nevadans to contribute nonperishable foods, youth winter clothing items, unused hygiene products, and new children’s toys for this year’s Greater Giving Holiday Drive by donating at any participating GNCU branch locations by Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

Toys, hygiene products and youth winter clothing must be new, unopened and unwrapped to be accepted. Please check the expiration dates of food items before donating. The most requested food items for local pantries include, but are not limited to:

Canned meals: stews, soups, spaghetti/ravioli (low-sodium preferred)

Protein: peanut butter, tuna, salmon, chicken, dried or canned beans

Grains: whole grain cereal, oatmeal, brown rice, whole grain pasta

Fruits: canned (packed in 100% juice or light syrup), dried fruit, applesauce (no sugar added), 100% fruit juice boxes

Vegetables: canned (no salt added and/or low-sodium preferred)

Dairy: shelf-stable milk

Kid-friendly snacks: granola bars, popcorn, animal crackers, graham crackers

Baby products: formula, infant cereal, baby food

“The holiday season is a special time of year, and the Greater Nevada Credit Union team looks forward to supporting families and children in our community through the Greater Giving Holiday Drive,” said Danny DeLaRosa, president and CEO of GNCU. “This is the fifth year of the campaign, and we are continually inspired by the generosity of our members, neighbors, employees and partners. We invite our northern Nevada community to join us once again and help make a difference by donating food, clothing, toiletries and toys at any GNCU branch.”

The GNCU team will deliver all nonperishable food donations collected at their branches to 2 News Nevada’s Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive, which supports the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and other food pantries across northern Nevada. Monetary donations are also encouraged and can be made online to support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Toys, hygiene products and youth winter clothing collected will benefit local nonprofits including Renown Children’s Hospital, The Children’s Cabinet, Friends in Service Helping, Advocates to End Domestic Violence, David E. Norman Elementary School, Healthy Communities Coalition, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe pantries in Fernley, Family Support Council and West Wendover Elementary School.

A list of GNCU branch locations and hours for donation drop-offs is available at GNCU.org/credit-union-locations.

About Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 87,000 consumers and small businesses and has $1.76 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage, Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas and as a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visit www.gncu.org.

