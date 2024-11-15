Gobble gobble: Thanksgiving dinners and events around Reno

Looking to skip the holiday cooking this year? Make a reservation to eat out or order your food in and spend your holiday anywhere but in the kitchen. While many restaurants close for Thanksgiving, there are quite a few options still open in Reno. We’ve rounded up those serving holiday menus for dining in or to-go.

Sparks Water Bar is serving up a special menu on Nov. 28. Make your reservation today to dine on a festive feast of slow roasted turkey, cranberry cornbread stuffing, green beans with almonds and more. The three-course meal finishes with a slice of French apple or pumpkin pie.

Ijji Noodle House and Mr. Yummy Yummy are offering platters for Thanksgiving takeout. Order ahead with packages that feed up to 12 people and feature favorites like New York steak, chicken, shrimp, fried rice and stir fried vegetables. Pick up is available Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Perenn is happy to take cooking off of your plate this Thanksgiving with a specialty dinner package. For $350, the complete package serves 4-6 people and includes citrus cranberry sauce, brioche rolls with rosemary brown butter, herb roasted turkey, turkey gravy, sourdough sausage and sage stuffing, candied mashed sweet potatoes, thyme and crème fraiche whipped potatoes, green bean casserole and an extra-large apple pie kouign amann. For every meal purchased, one Thanksgiving meal will be donated to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Cherry Bomb Catering has a similar idea. Families can order ahead for a Thanksgiving feast that you can take credit for without doing any of the work. Browse the website for options including a traditional Thanksgiving meal for $185 or a vegan option for the same price. There’s also the option to order just pies or a charcuterie board kit.

Brother’s BBQ offers their holiday menu from Nov. 1-Jan. 1 and that includes Thanksgiving Day pick up. You can pick up a 12-14-pound smoked turkey to feed 4-6 people for $120 or include gravy and ham glazes for a little extra. The whole she-bang includes sides of stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, mac and cheese, BBQ beans, potato salad, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, cornbread and holiday pies. There’s also an option to choose a spiral smoked ham for $100 instead.

Great Basin Food Co-op doesn’t offer the whole she-bang but you can preorder your turkey or a homemade pumpkin pie with pick-up through 3 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Dolce Caffe is open for Thanksgiving orders so you can be the hostess with the most delicious desserts. Get those orders in before Nov. 21 for decadent items like cookie trays, tiramisu, dinner rolls, brioche buns, cannolis, an assortment of pies and more.

While closed on Thanksgiving Day, Smith & River will be hosting a Thanksgiving special on Wednesday and Friday for those who want seconds.

Inside the casinos…

Charlie Palmer Steak is offering a delicious, three-course Thanksgiving menu featuring all of the classic Thanksgiving meal staples. For just $59 per person, dine in from 2-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and enjoy a complimentary glass of sparkling wine.

Also at the Grand Sierra Resort, The Grand Buffet and Grand Café will be open on Thanksgiving Day, as well. The Grand Buffet will serve a Thanksgiving feast from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. for $63 per adult and $12 per child. The Grand Café’s meal will be $34 per person between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Inside of Eldorado Casino Resort, Roxy’s will be serving up a three-course Thanksgiving menu starting at 2 p.m. for $75 per guest. The full menu is posted online and includes mouthwatering delights such as a roasted Diestel turkey with fall stuffing, roasting jus gravy and a carrot and ginger soup all before dessert. La Strada will also be open with the Thanksgiving menu beginning at 2 p.m. The cost is $55 per guest with roasted turkey, sausage-roasted chestnut stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes and more, but the regular menu is also available.

Nugget Casino Resort is hosting a Thanksgiving Tailgate inside of Game On. The hybrid event, offered from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., combines two Thanksgiving traditions—food and football. Adults admission is $59.99 and kids under three are free. The day includes both Thanksgiving food and a place to watch the NFL games on TV.

The Atlantis Casino Resort Spa has all of its on-site restaurants cooking up specials for the holiday. Dine in on Thanksgiving at Toucan Charlie’s Buffet and Grill, enjoy a four-course holiday dinner at the Atlantis Steakhouse or Bistro Napa or make reservations for a three-course version at Manhattan Deli or Purple Parrot. The Grand Ballroom Gourmet Dinner will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with adult meals available for $85.95 and kids (4-10) for $27.95. Not only will there be a carving station complete with roast turkey, honey glazed ham, prime rib, filet of beef Wellington and rack of lamb, but the buffet will also serve Alaskan salmon, shrimp scampi made to order, jumbo prawns on ice and more.

The Peppermill also plans to be in full swing on Thanksgiving Day. Three-course meals will be available at Bimini Steakhouse and Romanza, both serving traditional Thanksgiving food to mark the holiday. Café Milano, Biscotti’s and Oceano will all be open, as well.

Craving dinner on the riverfront? The Shore Room inside of the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel and Spa has its own Thanksgiving dinner for $65 for adults, $21 for kids and free for children aged 5 and younger. The menu includes your choice of starter, entrée and dessert including options like butternut squash soup, roasted comice pear, pan-roasted salmon, parmesan ricotta gnocchi and of course a roasted turkey and gravy plate with pineapple-glazed pit ham.

The newest major hotel to join Downtown Reno is J Resort, and they too are offering a Thanksgiving buffet for guests. For $38.99, starting at 4 p.m. you can indulge in plates of carved turkey, pineapple-glazed ham, crab legs, safe stuffing and more.

Give back this holiday season

Mo’s Drive-by Turkey Drop Donating to those in need is the reason for the season. Reno Public Market encourages the local community to donate turkeys to those who otherwise may not be able to afford one this year. On Nov. 22 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Mo Ayala will host the 8th Annual Turkey Drive. In addition to frozen turkeys, consider donating canned goods, drinks, non-perishable items or making a cash donation. All efforts benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.