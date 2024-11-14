Food Bank and local radio stations host Thanksgiving food drive

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will team up with Cumulus Media for the first “Thanks 4 Giving” Radio Food Drive on Friday, Nov. 15. The drive is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on 4855 Kietzke Lane in Reno.

Food Bank officials are asking for Thanksgiving-type food items including frozen turkeys and non-perishable holiday foods. Donors can drop off items at the Walmart location’s parking lot in a drive-through setup, with a chance to win prizes from local businesses.

Participating Cumulus stations are supporting the event to help families during the holiday season. The Food Bank serves an average of 155,000 people monthly across northern Nevada.

Key items requested include canned vegetables and fruits, stuffing, rice, cranberry sauce and instant potatoes. Those who cannot attend can donate by texting KBUL, KKOH, VIBE or WILD1029 to 50155; each $1 donated provides three meals.

Source: Food Bank of Northern Nevada